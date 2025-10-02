Nigeria: Resurgence of Violence Threatens Anambra Governorship Election - Report

The resurgence of armed secessionist violence, the rise of politically sponsored cult groups, and institutional weaknesses collectively pose serious threats to the credibility, inclusiveness, and safety of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, a new report has warned.

The Security Threat Assessment report, presented by the Director of Programmes at CLEEN Foundation, Dr. Salaudeen Hashim, ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship poll, revealed that since 2022, more than 200 lives have been lost to politically or ideologically motivated violence in Anambra State, with Ihiala Local Government Area accounting for over 46 confirmed deaths.

"While certain LGAs remain relatively stable, the cumulative effect of violence in key zones like Ihiala, Ogbaru and Orumba could erode public confidence in the electoral process and discourage participation," the report said.

It further cautioned that without deliberate interventions to curb voter suppression, reform security deployment strategies, and restore trust in community institutions, the risk of election-day violence and post-election grievances remains high.

Key findings highlighted in the report include heightened insecurity in specific LGAs, politicisation of cult groups and youth gangs, weak security infrastructure and institutional gaps, voter suppression through fear, misinformation, and mobility constraints, as well as community fragmentation and manipulation of traditional institutions.

To address these threats, the report recommended targeted risk mapping and early warning mechanisms in high-risk LGAs like Ihiala, Ogbaru, and Orumba North through regular, data-driven threat assessments and locally driven early warning systems.

It urged the involvement of community stakeholders, INEC, traditional leaders, town union presidents, peacebuilding structures, security agencies, CSOs, and the media to ensure a timely response to potential security threats and prevent escalation before, during, and after the election.

The report further called on security agencies to prioritise the identification, disarmament, and prosecution of cult groups and their political sponsors, particularly in flashpoints like Nnewi and Onitsha. It also stressed the need to rebuild and strengthen police stations and INEC offices in previously attacked or underserved areas such as Anambra East, Ogbaru, and Idemili South to ensure adequate coverage across all LGAs.

Also, it recommended intensifying voter education and public sensitisation campaigns in fear-stricken areas like Anambra West and Ihiala to counter voter suppression, while urging credible CSOs and investigative journalists to fact-check and counter misinformation before, during, and after the elections to promote peace and calm.

In his opening remarks, Acting Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Peter Maduoma, expressed optimism that the Anambra election would be counted among Nigeria's successful staggered polls. He urged citizens to turn out en masse and exercise their right to vote.