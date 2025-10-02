Nigeria: MTN Expands Media Innovation Programme to Other African Countries

MTN Group has officially launched the Pan-African Media Innovation Programme, MIP, to equip journalists and editors across Africa with the skills, tools, and networks needed to thrive in today's digital age.

The launch, held in Johannesburg, marked the expansion of the successful Nigerian edition of the MIP into a truly continental fellowship. Anchored by the University of Johannesburg, UJ, as the academic lead, with contributions from the African Editors Forum, TAEF, the 12-week programme combines academic modules, industry immersion, innovation labs, and mentorship to strengthen African journalism and digital storytelling.

Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTN Group, Nompilo Morafo, said the initiative comes at a critical time for the continent.

She said: "Information today flows instantly, often without filters. People no longer wait for a press release to understand what is happening in their world, they look online, on social platforms, where disinformation is just as present as credible reporting.

"Journalism is more than a profession; it is a calling. A programme like this ensures we prepare the next generation of African journalists to lead with integrity, accuracy and trust."

Morafo added that MTN Group's vision of enabling the benefits of a modern connected life would be incomplete without strengthening the credibility of information flows across Africa.

Also speaking, Professor Prinola Govenden, Associate Professor in the Department of Communication and Media at the University of Johannesburg, stressed the urgency of preparing African journalists with future-ready skills.

She explained: "Our media landscape is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, deepfakes, social media platforms and the dominance of multinational tech giants. Journalists cannot afford to be left behind. "The Pan-African curriculum will be grounded in African case studies, Afrocentric perspectives and practical industry exposure to ensure our media professionals remain relevant, innovative and sustainable."

President of the African Editors Forum, TAEF, Churchill Otieno, described the launch as a pivotal step in reclaiming Africa's agency in global storytelling.

He noted: "Too often, coverage of Africa is filtered through external lenses, reducing our diplomacy and achievements to crises or aid negotiations. This initiative is about reframing Africa's story on Africa's terms."

The inaugural cohort will feature 73 fellows from across the continent, with modules covering digital storytelling, media entrepreneurship, technology, and policy reporting. MTN confirmed that the programme has already attracted interest from partners such as Standard Bank, signalling wider support for its growth.