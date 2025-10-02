Nigeria: Tinubu Canvasses New Orientation, Urges Nigerians to Lift, Believe, Put Country First

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, advocated a new orientation by Nigerians, urging them to always lift the country, believe in her and put her first at all times in all they do.

He, therefore, enjoined the Nigerian people to embrace optimism and collective responsibility in shaping the country's future, urging them to discard cynicism and rediscover the values of confidence, resilience, and unity that defined the nation's founding generation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly renovated Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Arts Theatre, as part of activities marking Nigeria's 65th Independence anniversary celebration in Lagos, Tinubu cautioned against constant negative narratives about Nigeria, insisting that the country's destiny rested in the hands of its people.

"Stop talking about Nigeria in a negative tone, it might not be about education. There are educated derelicts around the world. What matters is belief in ourselves. We are a nation of brave people, confident and dedicated. Let us build it together. Let's rechristen it.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If you had a bad dream, forget it. This country will succeed. And it is with you, myself, and many others that we will enjoy the glory and reap the fruits. Please, lift Nigeria. Believe in Nigeria. Put Nigeria first."

Tinubu, who described the evening as "wonderful and inspiring," announced that he would personally contribute to an endowment fund to sustain the Centre and directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), working alongside the Bankers' Committee, to design the initiative.

According to him, the fund should not only guarantee long-term maintenance but also generate jobs and support cultural entrepreneurship.

"It's now left with Cardoso and others to put together an endowment fund, and I'm going to be a contributor. It is not a bad thing for us to use this opportunity to create jobs, ensure accessibility, and drive national commitment. The worst is over. We will turn the corner. The economy has recovered, and I am confident prosperity will come," he said.

On his part, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed that the Bankers' Committee in ensuring that the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative renovation was a success committed about N68 billion to the theatre's transformation.

He explained that the initiative was not merely corporate social responsibility but a strategic investment in Nigeria's creative economy, with long-term benefits for tourism, youth employment, and global competitiveness.

Cardoso praised the unity of purpose that enabled the delivery of the project despite hurdles such as structural challenges, contractual delays, and the disruptions of the global pandemic.

He said: "In 2020, the federal government approved a landmark public-private collaboration: the transfer of the Theatre and its estate into a special partnership with the Central Bank, on behalf of the Bankers' Committee. What began as an ambitious vision to reimagine an aging monument as a world-class creative hub has today become a stunning reality.

"The journey was not without challenges. Structural complexities, contractual issues, and even the global pandemic extended the timeline far beyond 2 expectations. Yet our resolve never wavered. This was a project especially close to the president's heart, and it was his vision that transformed it from a restoration into a symbol of national renewal.

"By renaming the National Arts Theatre as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in July 2024, His Excellency charted a bold course to place creativity at the heart of Nigeria's renaissance.

"With his directive that this Centre must be ready for this historic Independence Day, he underscored culture's role not only in preserving our heritage but also in projecting Nigeria's influence on the global stage. Today, the results stand as a testament to that foresight and to the power of purposeful leadership.

"The Wole Soyinka Centre is more than a renovation; it is a rebirth. Its iconic silhouette has been preserved while delivering world-class performance halls, cinema spaces, exhibition galleries, an African literature library, rehearsal rooms, media and medical facilities, and fully modernised infrastructure.

"Allow me to emphasise that none of this would have been possible without extraordinary partnerships. The Central Bank of Nigeria, the Bankers' Committee, the Lagos State Government, and the Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy came together with a shared purpose to deliver this national project.

"With the Bankers' Committee alone committing approximately N68 billion, not as corporate social responsibility but as a deliberate investment in Nigeria's cultural future. This project stands as proof that when the public and private sectors unite behind a shared national purpose, there is no limit to what Nigeria can achieve."

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: "Until a few years ago, when the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Bankers Committee, and, humbly, the Lagos State Government all came together to embark on a massive restoration program.

"Lagos State is proud to have been a key stakeholder and a partner in this project, and we have demonstrated this in every concrete way. First, we ensured that the Blue Line Metro had a dedicated stop here at the complex.

"Then the restoration began. We contributed a sizable portion of additional land to enable the development of a world-class creative hub around this theatre. What this means is that today's commissioning is only the beginning.

"The restoration of the theatre complex in itself is only the first part of a much larger vision that we see. Indeed, this amazing story of revival, of possibility of artistic and creative excellence, is still fitting here in the commune.

"I cannot conclude without paying special tribute to the man, the icon, after whom this centre has now been renamed by His Excellency, Mr. President, the person we call Eni Ogun, himself Professor Oluwole Akinwande Soyinka GCON, CON, Africa's first Nobel laureate in literature."

Soyinka, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the honour of having the national edifice renamed after him, describing it as a gesture that should inspire the revival of Nigeria's creative economy.

The playwright, while lamenting the long neglect of Africa's theatre pioneers, commended the visionaries who transformed the once-dilapidated structure into a world-class facility.

With humour, he recalled how poor design in the past "nearly electrocuted actors" on stage.

Soyinka extended appreciation to Tinubu, the Lagos State Government, and the Bankers' Committee, stressing that the rejuvenated theatre must continue to serve as a platform for African creativity, cultural unity, and global artistic exchange.

"I hope it is that with the recreation of this institution, we won't go all the way to Abu Dhabi to watch African theatre,"he said.

Meanwhile, in Owerri, yesterday, Tinubu said the reason critics of his administration have continued to turn the facts on their head was because they did not know any better.

The president, who hit hard on those peddling allegations of religious genocide in the country, said in Nigeria, no faith was under siege and no community has been excluded, adding that, "We must never allow outsiders to tell us who we are or sow division among us."

Tinubu, who insisted that in spite of misgivings, Nigeria remained united, also inaugurated some legacy projects constructed by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

"Our critics can say whatever they want because they don't know any better; their arithmetic has always been wrong. We understand financial engineering and progressive methodology much better than they do. That's why we are here," he said.

Linking today's momentum to the political turn Nigeria took a decade ago, he said, "10 years ago, our great party, the APC, came into office on the promise of change. That change is being witnessed here today."

He credited the late President Muhammadu Buhari with beginning "the work of stabilisation," noting that, "Yes, many years passed, mistakes were made, but the direction of our country shifted for the better ever since we came to power."

Further dismissing the allegations of religious genocide, he said they were unfounded and misleading, as citizens focused more on harmony and shared prosperity, assuring the people that the 'Renewed Hope Agenda' of the federal government would continue to deliver on its promises to the Nigerian citizenry.

The president noted that Nigerians, after 65 years of Independence, had grown to appreciate religious and cultural differences and explore the advantages of diversity in terms of educational, economic, and other productive gains.

Tinubu told the crowd at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Convention Centre that, "Let me also say this clearly, Nigeria is a proud, sovereign nation built on the faith and resilience of its people.

"Here, no faith is under siege, no community is excluded. Our churches, mosques, and traditional shrines stand side by side - not as rivals, but as symbols of the unity that binds us.

"We must never allow outsiders to tell us who we are or sow division among us. We are Nigerians, and we will stand together. Nigeria will not accept lectures from those who seek to profit from our divisions. No one loves this country more than Nigerians themselves, and no one will define us except us.

"Our duty is to stand guard over our unity, protect every citizen, and continue to prove to the world that our diversity is not our weakness, but our strength and when Nigeria stands united, no falsehood can prosper against her. So help us God," he added.

The president who reiterated that Nigeria has "turned the corner" added that "the worst is over," urging citizens to "stay the course" as his administration's reforms take firmer hold.

Tinubu said the Renewed Hope Agenda was translating into tangible recovery.

"I stand before you confident, yet humble enough to say that Nigeria is no longer where it was 10 years ago... Today, I can confidently tell you that the worst is over. Stay the course. Believe in us because we believe in you. We trust the future", he said.

He said the country was steadily regaining economic credibility, citing a rise in external reserves and improving macroeconomic indicators.

"Today our external reserves stand at $42.03 billion, the highest since 2019. This is the proof that Nigeria is regaining its strength and credibility in the global economy," he added.

He added that in the second quarter of 2025, the economy grew by 4.23 per cent, while inflation eased to 20.12 per cent in August, "the lowest in more than three years," which he described as "relief... slowly, but surely reaching out to our people. You may not feel it yet, be patient."

Tinubu reported that Nigeria's trade surplus rose by more than 44 per cent in the last quarter, while manufactured exports surged by 173 percent.

"These numbers speak of a Nigeria that's producing, exporting and competing more than ever before," he said, adding that the naira has steadied as foreign-exchange reforms and new investment flows "restore confidence in our economy."

While insisting that the upward climb "has been steep," Tinubu maintained that the trajectory is now durable.

"We will continue to work slowly up, but steadily now with our hands on the plow, no looking back. We are going to get to the top of the mountain," he said, framing the event as both a celebration and a record of stewardship.

The President highlighted improvements in healthcare capacity, saying Nigerians "can say confidently" that there are well-equipped hospitals able to treat critical illnesses such as cancer.

"We are investing in the welfare of our people... Right now, this economy will work for you, not for the smugglers, not for the corrupt."

He thanked Nigerian citizens for their "resilience," "endurance," and "perseverance," promising: "You will see prosperity, you will have it."

Calling for patriotism as Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, Tinubu urged citizens to stop "talking ill" of the country.

"It's 65 years of Independence -- it is not a joke. We are proud of our forefathers... that Nigerians should be one, that it must be an inclusive government, that we must take care of the elderly, we must take care of the vulnerable, we must educate our children, build welfare that will take care of our healthcare system, (and) invest in agriculture mechanisation and irrigation," he said.

With adequate food production, the president said, Nigeria would not only feed itself but "export to other countries."He, however, contrasted Nigeria's present with "the old way" that "brought our nation close to collapse."

A "break with that past," he said, "was not an option, it was the only way forward. We broke the jinx."

He urged Nigerians to "look forward," not back, and to measure progress by steady, real-world gains: "That growth is with purpose, not just on paper; it is real growth."

He defended the nation's intellectual and cultural confidence amid international scrutiny.

"We learn English, but we teach English too," he said, invoking a broader point about Nigeria's capacity, cohesion, and ambition.

"The last decade was a time of change; the coming decade will be an era of renewal and stability, and in that future, together, Nigeria will win. We will win with you," Tinubu submitted.

Commending Uzodinma for combining governance with authorship, Tinubu said, "Good job, good thinking, highly progressive, a man of great vision. Weldone."

By documenting "the milestones and struggles of the 10 years that we've gone through," he said, the governor had given Nigeria "a gift," adding: "No nation can afford to forget its own journey, and no leaders should escape the duty of stewardship."

Reiterating his faith in Nigeria's federal structure, Tinubu said the country was seeing practical dividends of reform.

"By true federalism, there is no state governor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is struggling to pay salaries," he asserted, adding that new infrastructure "may outlive some of us."

He stressed the need for education and social mobility: "Today, your children are in school. No child should go to bed hungry or be excluded from being able to pass and be admitted for higher education."

The visit witnessed the launch of a book authored by Uzodinma, titled: "A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria", chronicling the All Progressives Congress (APC) governance journey over the past decade.

The President inaugurated the Owerri-Mbaise-Umahia road, the Assumpta Twin flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuayanwu Convention Centre.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, two former APC Chairmen, Adams Oshiomhole and Umar Ganduje, governors of APC States, and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, attended the commissioning of the projects and the book launch.

The Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Deputy Speaker, Deputy Senate President, former Senate Presidents, Senator Pius Anyim Pius, and Senator Ahmad Lawan, were also at the event.

Others included the founding Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, and former Governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba, as well as traditional and religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, student unions, and market associations.

Speaking, also, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, told the president that more governors from opposition parties were on the verge of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the performance and reforms of Tinubu as the driving force behind the impending defections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senate President, according to a statement by his Media Aide, Jackson Udom, told Tinubu to brace up for an influx of new governors into the ruling party.

"Mr. President, with what you have done in the last two years, get ready to receive more governors from the opposition parties. As I speak, there are several governors in Nigeria today who are ready to be received by you," he said.

He further noted that Nigerians across various sectors were already beginning to appreciate the outcomes of Tinubu's policy reforms.

He said, "The students, farmers, and businessmen are all speaking on the reforms you have brought into governance, which are now yielding results for the overall benefit of the people.

"If we say it, they will accuse us of rubber-stamping your achievements, but the beneficiaries themselves are acknowledging what you have done."

Akpabio commended Uzodimma for documenting the party's decade-long journey in power, stressing that history must be told by those who shaped it.

"I thank Governor Uzodimma for deciding to put history in writing in his ten years of impactful leadership of the APC administration in Nigeria. If you don't tell your story, others will tell it for you," he said.

The Senate President also praised the quality of infrastructure executed in Imo State under Uzodimma, describing them as evidence of progressive leadership.

"As Governor of Akwa Ibom 18 years ago, I was already a progressive, based on the projects I executed. The works I have seen here are of high quality, and the people of Imo State must be very excited," he said.

He congratulated Uzodimma and the APC national leadership for what he described as a decade of remarkable achievements, adding that the party had firmly established itself as a vehicle of development and progress.

National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawa Yilwatda, described Uzodimma as a formidable force in the party's political trajectory. Yilwatda, who chaired the event of the book launch said the book provides an important account of APC's growth, tracing its journey and progress.

He commended Uzodimma's leadership qualities, describing him as a stabilising force in Nigeria's political landscape. Yilwatda also lauded Tinubu's policies, which he characterised as bold and transformative.

Speaking to the book, Uzodimma said: "For me, the moment feels like the birth of something meaningful. After all the long hours and intense work, this book is now no longer mine alone; it belongs to the APC family, and indeed to the Nigerian people.

"I was partly inspired to write this book out of curiosity. I know that the All Progressives Congress entered government in 2015 with enormous expectations on its shoulders. We inherited a fragile economy, deep security challenges, and a weary citizenry.

"Over the next decade, we faced storms, some of them global, some of them homegrown. Yet, at every turn, Nigerians looked up to us for answers. So my curiosity was to find out if we provided the answers after 10 years.

"This is my fourth book, and certainly the most demanding. I approached it not necessarily as a political figure but as a citizen with a responsibility to document this pivotal decade in our national history. I felt duty-bound to tell the story, as it is, not sugar-coated."

He acknowledged the President, whom he described as the father of the nation, whose pragmatic ideas and decisive leadership inspired many of the chapters in the book.

"When I first mentioned the idea of this book, the response was unanimous: 'Yes, it's time.' And I agreed because not only did we need to document what we've done, but many, even within our party, don't realise the full extent of what has been achieved," he added.