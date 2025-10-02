Nigeria: Govt to Blacklist Defaulting Contractors in Housing Sector

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has met with contractors handling its various housing projects across the country, aimed at accelerating the pace of work and ensuring the timely delivery of projects in line with contractual obligations.

According to a statement in Abuja by the Director Information and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, the meeting was presided over by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, alongside directors of the ministry's project departments.

Addressing the contractors, Belgore stressed the determination of the ministry to enforce strict compliance with contract provisions and procurement regulations.

He warned that the ministry would not hesitate to apply necessary sanctions against defaulting contractors, including the issuance of formal queries, recovery of mobilisation funds, forfeiture of guarantees, blacklisting, termination of contracts, and, where necessary, reporting to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This engagement is not only to emphasise the importance of timely delivery of projects but also to put contractors on notice that the ministry will take all necessary steps to protect government investments and ensure value for money," Belgore said.

The Permanent Secretary assured all performing contractors of prompt payment once due processes are completed. He also disclosed plans to visit selected project sites to assess progress firsthand and address legitimate concerns raised by contractors.

Belgore reiterated the ministry's commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of providing quality, affordable, and accessible housing for Nigerians and emphasised that timely project delivery remains a non-negotiable priority

Earlier, the Director of Public Buildings, Pemi Temitope, noted that the session was designed to renew contractors' commitment, strengthen compliance, and accelerate work in line with the national goal of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.

He expressed concern that some contractors, despite receiving mobilisation since 2024, had yet to apply for valuation of works - a standard contractual requirement that ensures proper project monitoring and delivery.

In response, some contractors highlighted challenges such as delayed payments, adverse weather conditions, and site vandalism.