South Africa: SA Calls for Restraint Amid Global Sumud Flotilla's Gaza Aid Mission

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is closely monitoring the situation regarding the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which is currently navigating a high-risk area in the Mediterranean Sea.

Recent reports indicate that the Gaza-bound aid flotilla has many ships still "sailing strong" toward the Palestinian territory on Thursday, despite interceptions by Israeli naval forces.

The GSF is an international initiative led by civil society, launched in June this year. The movement aims to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, raise awareness about the urgent needs of the Palestinian people, and emphasise the necessity of ending the conflict in Gaza.

"We note with grave concern the reports of unidentified drone activity in the vicinity of the civilian vessels.

"South Africa wishes to reiterate, in the strongest terms, its call for all actors to adhere strictly to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant international humanitarian law principles.

"We urge utmost restraint and caution against any unilateral actions that could escalate the situation or endanger human life," the statement read.

The department said the safety, security, and physical integrity of all unarmed participants aboard the flotilla, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance.

"Any military engagement with or forceful detention of these vessels in international waters would constitute a grave breach of international legal norms and fundamental human rights.

"It must be underscored that the flotilla, a civilian-led initiative, embarked upon a peaceful and humanitarian mission. Its participants aim to draw attention to the severe and urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to deliver vital aid to alleviate the widespread suffering."

South Africa has once again reiterated its profound concern over the devastating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The country believes that the Palestinian civilian population requires immediate protection and sustained humanitarian assistance to counter the catastrophic levels of food insecurity and the threat of famine.

"We call upon the international community and all relevant parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian missions."