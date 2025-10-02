South Africa: Mandla Mandela Taken By Israel During Aid Mission

2 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • The Israeli navy stopped a 45-boat convoy heading to Gaza, detaining Chief Mandla Mandela and campaigners including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
  • South Africa's international relations department says 23 South Africans are on the boats and warned Israel against attacking them in open waters.

Chief Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, has been detained by the Israeli navy while trying to take aid to Gaza.

He was on the Global Sumud Flotilla, a group of 45 boats from 44 countries carrying food and medical supplies. The boats left Spain last month.

The Israeli navy surrounded the convoy and forced it to an Israeli port. Officials said the boats were heading into an "active combat zone".

Before he was detained, Mandela recorded a video saying he and others might be taken. He called Israel an "apartheid state" and asked the South African government to push for his release.

Organisers said the navy rammed one boat and fired water cannons at others. They called it "an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians".

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed 23 South Africans are on the boats, including Mandela.

It said their safety is "of paramount importance" and warned Israel that attacking them in international waters would break international law.

