Liberia: Indian Eye Doctor Leaves With Honor

Dr. Niranjan Pehere, an Indian pediatric ophthalmologist who is credited for revolutionizing ophthalmology services in Liberia with the establishment of a modern Eye Clinic at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center is leaving the country -- but not without a token of appreciation from some eminent Liberians.

The Voices of the Elders of Liberia (VOTE/RL), a consortium of distinguished Liberians aged 60 and above, Wednesday, October 1, honored Dr. Pehere for what they termed as his outstanding contributions to eye care services in Liberia. The recognition comes as Dr. Pehere prepares to depart Liberia after six years of service at the Liberia Eye Center.

The departing Indian medical practitioner was presented with the "Emma Shannon Walser Medal," a distinguished award for humanitarian services. The award is named in honor of Judge Emma Shannon Walser, a Liberian lawyer and jurist who became the country's first female judge in 1971.

VOTE/RL Chairperson, Elder Rupel E. Marshall, likened Dr. Pehere's contribution to a soldier's salute that demands a return.

"Doctor and all of you who worked with him have saluted Liberians. I am one of the beneficiaries. Today we come to return that salute," Marshall said at a brief honoring ceremony held at the Eye Center, emphasizing that Liberians would continue to follow in his footsteps.

The honor was formally presented by former Foreign Minister Olubanke King-Akerele, who highlighted the historical struggles of Liberian women in the pursuit of justice as a backdrop to the award. She noted that the "Emma Shannon Walser Medal," bestowed on Dr. Pehere, symbolizes patriotism and recognizes individuals, Liberians and foreigners alike, who have significantly contributed to the nation's growth.

Accepting the award, Dr. Niranjan Pehere recounted his journey from a one-week visit to Liberia in 2018 to six transformative years of service. Shocked by the absence of functional ophthalmologists in the country at the time, he committed himself to building sustainable eye care services with the support of India's LV Prasad Eye Institute.

"In six years, we have seen more than 300,000 patients, performed over 11,000 surgeries, and ensured that today, no Liberian needs to travel abroad for eye care," Dr. Pehere said. He praised his Liberian colleagues and underscored his continued attachment to the country: "No matter where I am, the interest of Liberians will always stay close to my heart."

Dr. J. Emmanuel Tamba, Chief Medical Officer of JFK Medical Center, lauded Pehere as a "doctor without borders," noting his relentless work ethic and humanitarian spirit. "You cannot thank him enough. No amount of honoring or praising will be sufficient for the legacy he has left in Liberia," Tamba declared.

Madam King-Akerele further stressed that the award was not only a personal recognition for Dr. Pehere but also a testament to international collaboration in strengthening Liberia's health system.

As Dr. Pehere prepares to return to India, Liberian elders, medical staff, and community leaders agreed that his legacy of eye care, training, and service will endure as a foundation for future generations of Liberian doctors.