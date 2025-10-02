Liberia: Speech By Cllr. Elisha T. J. Forkeyoh Secretary General, Liberian National Bar Association At the 61st Anniversary of the Press Union of Liberia

document

THEME: "COMMEMORATING OUR PAST, CONSTRUCTING OUR FUTURE"

Mr. President and members of the Press Union of Liberia,

Distinguished members of the Fourth Estate,

Colleagues, friends, ladies and gentlemen:

On behalf of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations on this momentous occasion, your 61st Anniversary. Sixty-one years of service to nation and people is no small achievement. The Press Union of Liberia has been a true watchdog of our society, a voice for the voiceless, and a conscience for the nation. For this, you deserve our collective respect and gratitude.

The work of the press, like the work of lawyers, is central to democracy and development. A society can neither grow nor stabilize without professionals committed to truth, accountability, and the rule of law. Liberia needs her lawyers, doctors, teachers, engineers, and yes, her journalists, to stand firm, fearless, and vigorous in the pursuit of their responsibilities to the Liberian people. Your reporting informs, educates, and sometimes even warns the nation. The progress of our society is tied directly to how boldly and ethically you carry out this sacred responsibility.

Yet, as we celebrate, let us also reflect. For every journalist who uncovers corruption, there may be another who misuses the pen for propaganda or personal gain. For every courageous reporter who speaks truth to power, there may be others who twist the truth for favors.

The Press Union of Liberia must be both shield and sword: shielding the profession from external attacks but also cutting away the rot within. Do not shield journalists when they transgress the law or abandon the ethics of your noble calling. To condone unprofessional conduct is to betray the very people you swore to inform. Journalism, like law, thrives on public trust, and trust is earned only when misconduct is met with swift, fair, and transparent discipline.

I urge the PUL to intensify its campaign of self-cleansing and evaluation. Raise the bar. Set higher standards. Make it clear that while journalism protects society, society must also be protected from irresponsible journalism. The people of Liberia will respect and cherish your profession when they see that you are the first to hold your own accountable.

Permit me to speak frankly: I am convinced that the PUL must move toward a licensing regime for journalists. Professions that are practiced without licensing are easily infiltrated by unscrupulous persons who may undermine their dignity and credibility.

Consider this: lawyers are licensed by the LNBA before being allowed to practice law; doctors must be licensed before they can save lives; pharmacists are licensed before dispensing medicine; drivers are licensed before entrusted with lives on the road; nurses and midwives must be licensed before caring for mothers and children. Why then should journalism, one of the most powerful professions, capable of shaping opinions and directing the course of a nation, be left unregulated?

A licensing regime will not silence journalists, as some may fear. Rather, it will: Safeguard the profession against quacks and imposters; protect the dignity of trained and ethical journalists; Strengthen public confidence in the press; Ensure continuous training and professional development; provide a framework for discipline that is fair, structured, and transparent.

The LNBA once had similar challenges, with lots of quarks perambulating the corridors of our courts. This had changed to a larger extent. Hence, the LNBA strongly encourages the Press Union of Liberia to initiate conversations with government and stakeholders on how licensing can be achieved, whether through an independent Press Council, statutory regulation, or self-regulation with legal backing. Regulation must come not as a tool of suppression but as a mechanism of professional protection.

Journalism is too important to be left vulnerable. You must jealously guard your profession, ensuring that only those who meet minimum academic, ethical, and professional standards are admitted to its practice. If every profession in Liberia raises its standards, the nation itself will rise. If you enforce discipline within, no one from outside will dare attempt to undermine you.

Mr. President, officers, and members of the Press Union of Liberia, we salute your resilience, your courage, and your continued relevance in shaping Liberia's future. As you commemorate your past and construct your future, know that the Liberian National Bar Association stands firmly with you.

We pledge our continued support, collaboration, and solidarity in the shared mission of building a just, democratic, and prosperous Liberia. Together, lawyers and journalists can keep this nation on the path of accountability, integrity, and development.

Congratulations once again on your 61st Anniversary. May the Press Union of Liberia continue to shine as the beacon of truth and freedom in our beloved Country.

Thank you, and May God bless the Press Union of Liberia.