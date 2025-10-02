Liberia: Unesco Leadership Bid - Matoko Vows New Era of Inclusivity and Science-Based Solutions

MONROVIA, LIBERIA -- Firmin Édouard Matoko, the Republic of Congo's candidate for Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has intensified his diplomatic campaign, pressing for Liberia's vote and outlining a vision rooted in institutional discipline and a proactive response to global crises.

Matoko, currently UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, aims to succeed Audrey Azoulay and if he wins, he will become only the second African to lead the organization since Senegal's Amadou Mahtar M'Bow.

In a press briefing hosted on September 30, Matoko presented a comprehensive agenda designed to make UNESCO "stronger, more dynamic and more inclusive, more universal and committed to promoting peace and sustainable development."

The Three Pillars of Reform

Matoko's vision rests on three fundamental pillars aimed at revitalizing the internal function of the organization: Respect for the Organization's Constitution: Reaffirming the founding principles and legal framework of UNESCO. Strengthening Governing Bodies: Enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the organs responsible for oversight and decision-making.

Enhancing the Secretariat: Ensuring the administrative body works in "synergy with institutional, academic, and civil society actors," emphasizing collaboration over isolation.

Matoko stressed the symbolic power of UNESCO, stating, "There are no worse barriers to progress and peace than those that divide peoples and nations because of their geographical, social, cultural or ethnic status. UNESCO has the power to break down these barriers in the minds of the women and men of this planet."

Tackling Modern Crises: AI and Climate

The Congolese candidate's platform squarely addresses twenty-first-century challenges, promising that all solutions--whether to the digital revolution or the climate crisis--must be "science-based."

Among his core campaign commitments, Matoko pledges to: Environmental Action: Strengthen the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) to support vulnerable coastal countries in response to critical issues like ocean degradation.

Technological Governance: Ensure the ethical and inclusive governance of artificial intelligence (AI), seeking to implement standards that prevent further exclusion and promote equitable knowledge sharing.

Social Cohesion: Reinforce programs to combat contemporary social poisons, including discrimination, hate speech, and misinformation.

Focus on Quality Education and Girls' Empowerment In education, Matoko calls for a decisive refocus on "quality, inclusive, critical, and creative education." He asserts that education is a critical factor for change, believing it must foster critical thinking and creativity regardless of an individual's origin.

His campaign notably places a strong emphasis on girls' education, particularly in Africa, identifying the key obstacles as cultural practices, conflicts (like those seen with Boko Haram in Nigeria), financial crises, and phenomena such as early pregnancy and early marriages in Liberia.

Matoko outlined an ambitious, intersectional strategy for this challenge: "We will partner with civil organizations to reach out to communities where these practices prevent girls from going to school, and we will address this situation in an intersectional way: education, culture, and communication," he stated.

Furthermore, he promised to involve African journalists and the media to report issues directly to UNESCO, ensuring actions are effective and locally informed rather than relying solely on external educational experts.

Regional Diplomacy and Liberia's Support

Matoko's push for Liberia's vote comes as regional diplomatic ties gain significance. A year prior, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and the Democratic Republic of Congo's Foreign Minister, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, held a strategic meeting focusing on both nations' respective bids for Africa's non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 period.

This context suggests a broader, coordinated push for African leadership within key global institutions, leveraging shared interests in youth peace and security and women's education to secure regional support for Matoko's candidacy.