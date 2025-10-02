Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Contractor Jailed for Alleged Statutory Rape of 14-Year-Old

Monrovia — Sando Kromah, 34, a contractor with the Ministry of Agriculture, was sent to Monrovia Central Prison on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on a charge of statutory rape involving a 14-year-old girl.

The detention of Kromah marks the second time a government-associated individual has been accused of rape recently, following the case against Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Bryant McGill.

According to a police charge sheet, officer Braford Sabbah of the Police Support Unit (PSU) brought Kromah to the Liberia National Police Headquarters on September 25, 2025, after Mariama M. Tucker alleged that her 14-year-old niece had been sexually abused.

Tucker stated that her niece, called her on September 24, 2025, at 11:00 PM, to say she was in Kromah's apartment. When asked what she was doing there, the survivor claimed Kromah had carried her into his room, removed her clothes and his, and sexually abused her by inserting his finger and then his penis into her vagina.

During a police interview, the survivor provided a detailed account. She said that on the night of September 24, her uncle sent her to get a door key from her sister, Mariama. Mariama told her the key was with their aunt. On her way home, the survivor met a friend, Jenneh Cole, and they began talking. Cole told her to wait while she took a bath and that she would walk her home afterward.

The survivor said she decided to leave because it was getting late. As she walked away, Kromah allegedly grabbed her, covered her mouth, and took her into his room. Once inside, he locked the door, held a cloth to her mouth, removed her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.

Kromah, a neighbor of the survivor in the Mawah Community, Vai Town, told police he had interacted with the victim on the night of September 24 between 9:24 PM and 9:30 PM. He claimed it was about her spreading "misinformation" regarding his character.

Police investigation revealed that Kromah had told Jenneh Cole to call the survivors for him. While the victim was inside Kromah's house, her relatives, including Mariama Tucker, Lucia Tucker, and Hassan T. Morris, went looking for her and found the front door locked.

A medical report from the Star of the Sea Health Center, dated September 25, 2025, confirmed the allegations of rape, noting "fresh redness" on both sides of the labia minora due to a "blunt object."

Ministry of Agriculture Releases Statement

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture released a statement clarifying that Sando S. Kromah is not an employee or an official but a contractor within its procurement unit.

In a show of its "zero tolerance on sexual based violence," the ministry announced it has taken administrative action by suspending Kromah's contract, pending the conclusion of the government's investigation.

The ministry stated its strong condemnation of all forms of sexual and gender-based violence and reaffirmed its full cooperation with law enforcement to ensure justice is served.

Kromah will remain in pre-trial detention until he formally indicted and put on trial.