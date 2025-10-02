West Africa: Senator Snowe Receives Praise for Role in Resolving Ghana's Ecowas Representation Crisis

Monrovia — The 3rd Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has commended Liberian Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. for his instrumental role in mediating the dispute surrounding Ghana's recomposed list of representatives to the 6th ECOWAS Parliament.

Speaking during the ongoing parliamentary session, Afenyo-Markin praised Senator Snowe--who also chairs the Parliament's Committee on Political Affairs and heads Liberia's delegation--for his active engagement with Ghana's Parliament and the ECOWAS Bureau to resolve tensions over the swearing-in of Ghana's new representatives.

"The conclusion in all discussions has been to bring a resolution to this matter," Afenyo-Markin said. "The understanding, which was generally reached, is that the existing three of us -- Hon. Ayamba, Hon. Ejeh, and myself -- will remain on our oath until 2028 when this Parliament's tenure expires. Upon resumption in October, our Parliament will do the needful to bring final clarity."

He emphasized that the interim arrangement ensures that no Ghanaian MP is left without representation in the regional parliament. "This is not a victor's justice, but it is justice for democracy," he added.

Referencing a similar incident in 2017 under Speaker Sisulu's leadership, Afenyo-Markin noted that he voluntarily stepped down at the time to allow Ghana's delegation to be sworn in, underscoring his longstanding commitment to institutional integrity over personal gain.

"There is a matter for institutional principle and not an individual interest," he said, calling on Senator Snowe to speak for the record in recognition of his mediating role.

The resolution now permits Ghana to have seven members sworn in to the ECOWAS Parliament, with one seat still pending confirmation by Ghana's Parliament to ensure full compliance with ECOWAS representation protocols.