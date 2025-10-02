Liberia: Driver Charged With Murder in Police Officer's Death On Gabriel Tucker Bridge - Defense Seeks Body Examination As 500 Security Officers Escort Suspect to Court

Monrovia — A tragic and chilling incident at the foot of the Gabriel Tucker Bridge has shaken Liberia's security community and the nation at large, as 32-year-old taxi driver Francis Nana has been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of Patrolman Mark D. Bracewell of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The Fatal Encounter

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, September 28, when LNP officers from Zone Two Base were conducting routine vehicle inspections at a checkpoint on the Monrovia end of the bridge.

According to police investigative reports, Nana, driving a yellow Nissan Almera sedan (license plate TX-A0022), allegedly refused to stop for inspection and instead sped through the checkpoint, heading directly toward Patrolman Bracewell.

In an attempt to protect himself, Bracewell reportedly leapt onto the hood of the vehicle. Witnesses and fellow officers alleged that instead of stopping, Nana accelerated across the bridge into Vai Town, ignoring the officer's pleas.

Eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Bracewell shouting, "You will kill me, please don't kill me," as the car continued at high speed.

The chase ended in tragedy when the vehicle slammed into a roadside concrete barrier, hurling Bracewell violently against the block. He sustained fatal head injuries and deep lacerations and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver Fled, Apprehended by Private Security

According to the charge sheet, Nana fled the scene on foot after the crash, abandoning the fatally wounded officer. He was later captured by private security officers Joseph Doe of VIP Security and Amos Kumeh of Veteran Guard Services, who were on duty at Jetty Trading Corporation and MBC Store.

Police Charge: "Malice and Disregard for Life"

The police charge sheet, signed by ACP Raffel A. Wilson, Commander of the LNP's Crime Services Division, alleged that Nana's actions were "deliberate, reckless, and met the threshold for premeditated murder under Chapter 14, Section 14.1 of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia."

A mechanical inspection by ACP Barney Johnny, Chief of LNP's Motor Pool, dismissed Nana's claim of brake failure, confirming that the vehicle's braking system was fully functional.

"The defendant purposely, willingly, intentionally, and maliciously smashed victim Mark D. Bracewell against a concrete block which instantly resulted in his death," the report stated.

Unprecedented Security Escort

On Wednesday, October 1, an extraordinary security presence marked Nana's court appearance. More than 500 security officers, led by LNP Inspector General Gregory Coleman, accompanied the suspect to the Monrovia City Court.

The escort came just days after Coleman and AFL Chief of Staff Brigadier General Davidson Forleh visited the crash scene.

The courthouse atmosphere was described as somber and emotional. Family members, friends, and dozens of colleagues of the late officer gathered at the Temple of Justice, many in tears. Bracewell's mother was seen weeping uncontrollably outside the court.

Nana has since been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison, pending trial.

Defense Pushes Back

Defense counsel Atty. Jeremiah Dugbo has filed a motion for a preliminary examination, challenging the charge of murder. He maintained that his client did not intend to kill the officer.

"This was a tragic incident, not an intentional act. There was no altercation, no quarrel, no motive. We await the court's fair assessment," Dugbo told FrontPageAfrica after the arraignment.

What's Next?

The case has now been placed before the Monrovia City Court, with the Ministry of Justice prosecuting on behalf of the Republic of Liberia. As proceedings move forward, the nation is expected to closely follow what many are already calling a landmark case, testing both Liberia's justice system and public trust in law enforcement accountability.