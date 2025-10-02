Liberia: Judge Wesseh Brands Unlicensed Doctor's Clinic, Hands Life Sentence for Murder After Botched Surgery

2 October 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — The First Judicial Circuit Criminal Court "B" in Monrovia, has sentenced Sam Wolobah, an unlicensed practitioner who posed as a medical doctor, to life imprisonment for murder, sending shockwaves through Liberia's healthcare and legal communities.

The conviction stems from a botched surgical operation that led to the death of a patient under his care.

Presiding Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh, Sr., handed down the sentence on Tuesday, describing Wolobah's actions as "reckless" and his makeshift clinic as a "killing chamber."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This court is convinced beyond all reasonable doubt that the defendant acted with total disregard for human life, driven by greed," Judge Wesseh stated.

"His facility was no medical center, it was a death trap."

The court found that Wolobah performed a complex surgical procedure without any formal medical training, license, or certification, ultimately resulting in the patient's death.

The case, began earlier this year after authorities arrested Wolobah following the sudden death of a 36-year-old woman who underwent abdominal surgery at his unauthorized facility in the Paynesville area of Monrovia.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld at the request of the family, had sought medical help for a routine condition, only to die within 24 hours of the operation.

Wolobah, during his testimony, admitted to carrying out the procedure but claimed that the patient's death resulted from her eating food too soon after the surgery.

However, prosecution witnesses, including licensed medical professionals and forensic experts, unequivocally refuted this claim.

The court was told the death was caused by severe internal bleeding and infection due to unsterile techniques and incorrect surgical methods.

Medical experts who testified during the trial detailed the dangers of untrained individuals performing invasive medical procedures.

"This was not a case of mere negligence; it was outright criminality masked as care," the court said.

Judge Wesseh, in his final ruling, cited multiple precedents from the Supreme Court of Liberia, including MacDeshield v. Republic and Taylor v. The Republic, to support the court's finding that Wolobah acted with "malice aforethought", a key element in upholding a murder conviction under Liberian criminal law.

Wolobah's case has drawn attention, igniting broader conversations about the state's oversight of medical credentials and the disturbing rise of unlicensed individuals operating in Liberia's informal healthcare sector.

Health authorities have pledged to ramp up enforcement efforts and close down illegal clinics operating in urban and rural communities.

Sentence to be Immediately Enforced

The court has ordered the Clerk of Court to issue a mandate to the Monrovia Central Prison for the immediate execution of the life sentence.

Wolobah showed no visible emotion as the sentence was read, though he has the right to appeal.

As Liberia continues to grapple with rebuilding its healthcare infrastructure in the wake of years of civil conflict and the Ebola crisis, the ruling underscores the critical need for strong regulatory frameworks to protect patients and ensure that medical practitioners are held to the highest standards of accountability.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.