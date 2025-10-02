Liberia: Judge Wesseh Brands Unlicensed Doctor's Clinic, Hands Life Sentence for Murder After Botched Surgery

Monrovia — The First Judicial Circuit Criminal Court "B" in Monrovia, has sentenced Sam Wolobah, an unlicensed practitioner who posed as a medical doctor, to life imprisonment for murder, sending shockwaves through Liberia's healthcare and legal communities.

The conviction stems from a botched surgical operation that led to the death of a patient under his care.

Presiding Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh, Sr., handed down the sentence on Tuesday, describing Wolobah's actions as "reckless" and his makeshift clinic as a "killing chamber."

"This court is convinced beyond all reasonable doubt that the defendant acted with total disregard for human life, driven by greed," Judge Wesseh stated.

"His facility was no medical center, it was a death trap."

The court found that Wolobah performed a complex surgical procedure without any formal medical training, license, or certification, ultimately resulting in the patient's death.

The case, began earlier this year after authorities arrested Wolobah following the sudden death of a 36-year-old woman who underwent abdominal surgery at his unauthorized facility in the Paynesville area of Monrovia.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld at the request of the family, had sought medical help for a routine condition, only to die within 24 hours of the operation.

Wolobah, during his testimony, admitted to carrying out the procedure but claimed that the patient's death resulted from her eating food too soon after the surgery.

However, prosecution witnesses, including licensed medical professionals and forensic experts, unequivocally refuted this claim.

The court was told the death was caused by severe internal bleeding and infection due to unsterile techniques and incorrect surgical methods.

Medical experts who testified during the trial detailed the dangers of untrained individuals performing invasive medical procedures.

"This was not a case of mere negligence; it was outright criminality masked as care," the court said.

Judge Wesseh, in his final ruling, cited multiple precedents from the Supreme Court of Liberia, including MacDeshield v. Republic and Taylor v. The Republic, to support the court's finding that Wolobah acted with "malice aforethought", a key element in upholding a murder conviction under Liberian criminal law.

Wolobah's case has drawn attention, igniting broader conversations about the state's oversight of medical credentials and the disturbing rise of unlicensed individuals operating in Liberia's informal healthcare sector.

Health authorities have pledged to ramp up enforcement efforts and close down illegal clinics operating in urban and rural communities.

Sentence to be Immediately Enforced

The court has ordered the Clerk of Court to issue a mandate to the Monrovia Central Prison for the immediate execution of the life sentence.

Wolobah showed no visible emotion as the sentence was read, though he has the right to appeal.

As Liberia continues to grapple with rebuilding its healthcare infrastructure in the wake of years of civil conflict and the Ebola crisis, the ruling underscores the critical need for strong regulatory frameworks to protect patients and ensure that medical practitioners are held to the highest standards of accountability.