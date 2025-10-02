Liberia: Lacra Acting Director General Dan Saryee Assures President Boakai's Commitment to Agriculture Agenda

Kakata — The Acting Director General of the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA), Dan Saryee, has recommitted the entity's pledge to implement pillar one of the President's agenda.

Mr. Saryee said the transformation of Liberia starts with the soil and LACRA is prepared to help drive that growth in the interest of farmers.

Speaking at the Booker Washington Institute in Kakata City, Margibi County at the celebration of International Coffee Day, Acting Director General Saryee noted that LACRA is committed to unlocking the doors to coffee production in Liberia, stating that "the time is now to get it right".

Acting Director General Saryee acknowledged further that it was also time to look beyond the crops and focus on the farmers adding that for too long Liberian farmers have faced challenges of low productivity, poor market linkages, and weak quality control.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The one-time civil society activist pledged that LACRA is poised to change the narrative with a vigorous commitment to ensure straighter quality control measures at every point of the value chain, specifically from beans harvested to export.

The LACRA Acting Boss also pledged the entity's commitment to work and ensure the Liberian Coffee brand "Coffee Liberia" commands a premier price on the International Market.

Also speaking, the Deputy Agriculture Minister for Extension, Moses Gbanyan, said coffee is more than just a drink, it is a lively inheritance and a vehicle for economic transformation.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Gbanyan, who served as the guest speaker, paid special tribute to farmers across the country and appealed for support to empower them.

"The celebration of International Coffee Day is a reminder that our past was great but our future will be greater," he said.

On the importance of coffee, Minister Gbanyan pointed out that coffee is more than a cup.

"It is a beacon for farmers to send their children to school, an opportunity for young people in processing, branding, and business, and empowerment for women who are shifting communities through farming."

The International Coffee Day keynote speaker called on national stakeholders to see coffee production as a chance to diversify Liberia's economy and stand tall in the global market.

Several high-profile officials including the chair of the Senate committee on Agriculture Senator Wellington Geevon Smith, Representative Alfred Flomo, LACRA Board Chair Joseph George Francis, UNIDO, among others were in attendance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In separate remarks, they pledged their unflinching support to ensure an increase in LACRA's budgetary allotment.

Senator Smith commended the new team at LACRA for reactivating the entity which had been dead for many years.

On behalf of the Senate's Leadership, Senator Smith commended farmers especially those who are engaged with coffee production on the occasion marking the celebration of International Coffee Day.

International Coffee Day is an occasion that is used to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage with events now occurring in places around the world.

The first official date was 1st October 2015 as agreed by the International Coffee Organization and was launched in Milan. This day is also used to promote fair trade coffee and to raise awareness for the plight of coffee growers.