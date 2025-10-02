West Africa: Ecowas Delegates Convene in Monrovia for Regional Health Dialogue

2 October 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Patience M. Jones

Monrovia — The West African Health Organization (WAHO), in partnership with the Government of Liberia(GoL) through the Ministry of Health, has launched a three-day regional workshop in Monrovia aimed at strengthening health cooperation and improving emergency response mechanisms across the subregion.

The high-level gathering, taking place at A'La Lagune in Congo Town, outside Monrovia, brings together stakeholders and delegates from eleven ECOWAS member states, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Benin, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, The Gambia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cape Verde.

Discussions at the workshop are centered on reviewing current health initiatives, assessing the effectiveness of ongoing programs, and identifying challenges such as limited funding, inadequate infrastructure, and communication gaps.

The event, which runs through October 1, 2025, is expected to produce practical strategies aimed at strengthening regional collaboration and enhancing collective health security across ECOWAS countries.

