West Africa: Ecowas Delegates Convene in Monrovia for Regional Health Dialogue

Monrovia — The West African Health Organization (WAHO), in partnership with the Government of Liberia(GoL) through the Ministry of Health, has launched a three-day regional workshop in Monrovia aimed at strengthening health cooperation and improving emergency response mechanisms across the subregion.

The high-level gathering, taking place at A'La Lagune in Congo Town, outside Monrovia, brings together stakeholders and delegates from eleven ECOWAS member states, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Benin, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, The Gambia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cape Verde.

Discussions at the workshop are centered on reviewing current health initiatives, assessing the effectiveness of ongoing programs, and identifying challenges such as limited funding, inadequate infrastructure, and communication gaps.

The event, which runs through October 1, 2025, is expected to produce practical strategies aimed at strengthening regional collaboration and enhancing collective health security across ECOWAS countries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Each panelist delivered a message that resonated deeply with participants, particularly emerging women and men leaders: Mrs. Moriah Yeakula-Korkpor emphasized the importance of holding on to one's "WHY," noting that reconnecting with purpose is key to sustaining vision and leadership through challenges.

Mrs. Shoana Cachelle Solomon urged women to see challenges as "distractions" that can be turned into growth opportunities, encouraging focus, resilience, and intentionality while Mrs. Whinell Togar Shasha highlighted the strength of determination, inspiring participants to transform setbacks into persistence and stay committed to advocacy, education, and leadership.

The exchange left attendees inspired, empowered, and better equipped to lead change in their communities.

At Women's Voices Global, the commitment remains firm: advancing education, empowerment, and leadership for women and girls, while engaging men as essential partners. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote a more inclusive and equitable future.