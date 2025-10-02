Nigeria: 2027 - Kaduna Adc Under Threat - Lukman

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has warned that the party is under serious threat in Kaduna State due to internal scheming ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, Lukman accused some aspirants of plotting to hijack the party's structure for selfish interests. He urged former governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mallam Jaafaru Sani, Alhaji Bashir Saidu, Senator Musa Bello and others to halt what he described as "madness."

He said members with political ambitions were "restless" and working to dominate the party at the expense of collective interest.

"For whatever reasons, those of us who want the ADC to be an equal opportunity party are being condemned. Sadly, some of our leaders instead of providing fair leadership are taking side with strengthening aspiring candidates for 2027 elections across the state to the exclusion of others.

"I want to use the opportunity of this independence anniversary to appeal to all of us to stop this madness of trying to take over structures of ADC and control it to the exclusion of so-called opponents.

"If ADC is to emerge as a strong party capable of defeating the APC in Kaduna State, we must agree to work together. Anybody who is not ready to work as part of a united opposition in Kaduna State is consciously or unconsciously working for APC.

In particular, I want to appeal to Mal. Nasir El-Rufai, Mal. Jaafaru Sani and Alh. Bashir Saidu as opposition leaders in Kaduna State to please, stop encouraging the madness of aspiring candidates seeking to take over structures of ADC to the exclusion of so-called opponents," he said.