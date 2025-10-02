Ghana: Police Probes Death of 8-Year-Old Girl At Dzodze

2 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ketu North District Police Command has launched investigations into the death of an eight-year-old girl, allegedly linked to assault by her father at Dzodze-Fiagbedu.

Reports indicated that on September 28, 2025, at about 07:30 hours, an informant alerted Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Emmanuel Habada, the District Crime Officer, that Thomas Gbemu, father of the deceased, had allegedly beaten his daughter, Ivy Gbemu, a Class Two pupil of Dzodze Demonstration School, on September 26.

It said the child died the following day, September 27, at about 15:00 hours.

Upon receipt of the information, ASP Habada led officers to the residence of the suspect but did not find him.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

A family source told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased child had returned from school on September 25 complaining of illness, and that her father purchased medication from a chemical shop as first aid.

A search of the room, where the child reportedly died by the Police uncovered some medicines- Efpac Junior Oral Suspension Syrup, Antipa LadiqueTablets, and Wonderful No. 1 Ointment, which have been retained as evidence by Police.

The Police, together with a relative of the deceased, proceeded to the morgue at St. Anthony's Hospital, where the body was identified.

Dr Samuel Owusu, who examined the body, found marks of assault on both arms of the child. The body has since been preserved at the hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The Police said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the father, who is currently at large.

ASP Mr Emmanuel Habada confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the matter was currently under active investigation. - GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.