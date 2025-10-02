Ghana: Police Probes Death of 8-Year-Old Girl At Dzodze

The Ketu North District Police Command has launched investigations into the death of an eight-year-old girl, allegedly linked to assault by her father at Dzodze-Fiagbedu.

Reports indicated that on September 28, 2025, at about 07:30 hours, an informant alerted Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Emmanuel Habada, the District Crime Officer, that Thomas Gbemu, father of the deceased, had allegedly beaten his daughter, Ivy Gbemu, a Class Two pupil of Dzodze Demonstration School, on September 26.

It said the child died the following day, September 27, at about 15:00 hours.

Upon receipt of the information, ASP Habada led officers to the residence of the suspect but did not find him.

A family source told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased child had returned from school on September 25 complaining of illness, and that her father purchased medication from a chemical shop as first aid.

A search of the room, where the child reportedly died by the Police uncovered some medicines- Efpac Junior Oral Suspension Syrup, Antipa LadiqueTablets, and Wonderful No. 1 Ointment, which have been retained as evidence by Police.

The Police, together with a relative of the deceased, proceeded to the morgue at St. Anthony's Hospital, where the body was identified.

Dr Samuel Owusu, who examined the body, found marks of assault on both arms of the child. The body has since been preserved at the hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The Police said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the father, who is currently at large.

ASP Mr Emmanuel Habada confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the matter was currently under active investigation. - GNA