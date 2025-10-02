Nigeria: FCT Police - How Arise News Anchor, Maduagwu, Died

Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Ajao Adewale, yesterday, shed more light on the death of ARISE News Anchor, Miss Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, and tried to correct some mistaken accounts about her demise.

Adewale said contrary to some misinformation doing the rounds, Maduagwu jumped from a three-storey building during a robbery attack at her residence in Abuja on Monday morning and died in the process.

The police commissioner said Maduagwu became afraid during the robbery attack and decided to jump out of her three-storey building for safety, but lost her life in the process.

Describing the robbery incident as a cruel and senseless act that had no place in a sane society, the commission of police assured Nigerians that the command remained fully committed to ensuring that justice was served.

According to him, "The FCT Police Command, once again, commiserate with the family of Somtochukwu and the entire Nigerians that are recently touched with this ugly incident.

"Regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, to set the record straight, some armed robbers, specifically, gained access into Unique Apartments, where Somtochukwu lived, a three-storey building of 18-flat apartment around Katampe in Abuja.

"Two guards were on duty. These are private guards, and one of them, who had the courage to challenge them, sustained a gunshot.

"Somtochukwu actually occupied an apartment on the topmost floor of the building, and out of the fear, she jumped down from that third floor.

"It is sad, so unfortunate. But when the policemen moved to the scene, what they could see was the unconscious body of Somtochukwu on the floor.

"They picked her there and then and took her to Maitama General Hospital, where the doctors on duty tried as much as possible to see whether they could resuscitate her using the CPR, but unfortunately they couldn't make it. That's the story."

Adewale said the police had set up a specific investigation team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation, to look into and unravel the whole situation with a view to tracking down the culprits.

He stated, "The lead we are getting, we're already working on it. No stone will be left unturned to ensure that the perpetrators are tracked and brought to justice, and the results of the investigation will be made known to Nigeria."

Adewale disclosed that the FCT police command had in the past arrested and neutralised bandits in Abuja and recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, condoled with the Maduagwu family and Arise News Channel over the death of the news anchor.

Fubara, in his condolences, expressed shock and sadness over the "heart-breaking demise of the 29-year old brilliant lawyer and exceptional personality in Nigeria's bustling media industry, Ms Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu".

The governor said, "Somtochukwu, one of the shining stars that our dear state bequeathed to Nigeria and the world, was not just a distinguished journalist; she was an embodiment of kindness, humility, brilliance, resilience, and hope of a brighter future for Nigerian youths.

"Her voice on ARISE News Television was an inspiration to millions, her passion for Justice reflected in her legal mind; and her humility and persistence while probing for the truth, a latent pointer to her professionalism."

In the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara stated, "Losing Sommie at this time is an unwholesome tragedy to her family, our dear Rivers State, and indeed, our country.

"I regret the circumstances of this unfortunate incident, knowing that the vacuum created by her death cannot be filled. We, however, take solace in the fact that the federal government has ordered the appropriate security agencies to ensure that justice is served in this case."

In a similar vein, Minister of Works, David Umahi, said he received with a deep sense of sympathy the sad news of Maduagwu's death.

In a statement personally signed, the former Ebonyi State governor said, "I heartily offer my deepest compassion to her family, associates, sympathisers, and institutions, especially the management of Arise TV, whose emotions have been shattered by the irreparable loss of this amazing personality who made an incredible impact in the media and entertainment industry within the short period of her lifetime. May her wonderful memories comfort you during this heart-breaking time.

"While we pray God to grant eternal repose to this victim of societal criminal social space, we stand full square for her justice, and therefore call for a distinctive trail of those who circumstantially caused this calamity to bring them to justice."