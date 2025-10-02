Liberia: 'Take Risks, Leverage Financial Systems'

2 October 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Emery Watson

Mrs. Caroline Klark, Managing Director of Conex Petroleum Service, has called on Liberian women entrepreneurs to embrace risk-taking and maximize access to financial systems designed to support their growth. She delivered these remarks on Friday at the launch of Ecobank Liberia's Enhanced Elevate 2.0 program held in Sinkor.

Klark, who previously served as Head of Commercial Banking at Ecobank Liberia and as Deputy Banking Officer at Guaranty Trust Bank Liberia, emphasized that financial inclusion requires more than lip service. According to her, institutions must continue designing systems that work for women while women themselves must take bold steps to use them.

"Men have always had audacity, and women need to become more audacious about our businesses and ideas. We must think about our logical next steps, scale up, and take advantage of the systems that now exist for us," she urged.

Sharing insights from her corporate journey, Klark cited Conex's acquisition of Total's assets in Liberia and Sierra Leone as a case study of how access to funding and willingness to take risks can transform businesses. She encouraged women to embrace the same mindset: "Access to finance was key. The owners dared to believe they had a plan, and they took the risk. That is the kind of audacity we need."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On transparency in banking, she likened dealing with financial institutions to visiting a doctor. "You can't go to the doctor and refuse to show what is wrong with you. If you hide critical details in your business plan, the bank will structure financing that doesn't work for you. Be honest with your account officer, because once the money is in your hands, you are responsible for it," she cautioned.

Mrs. Klark emphasized the importance of mentorship in empowering women entrepreneurs. She noted that hearing success stories from other women helps build confidence and reduces the fear of taking risks, especially when managing loans and running businesses.

She added that financial inclusion is not just about access but about redesigning systems to meet women's specific needs, something Ecobank has already done. The challenge now, she said, is for women to take advantage of these opportunities with courage and audacity.

Using a parable from her mother, she cautioned entrepreneurs to be truthful when presenting business plans to banks, stressing that transparency enables banks to structure financing appropriately. A dishonest plan, she warned, could lead to failure.

Klark concluded by urging women to start small, scale strategically, and use mentorship to uplift one another. "It's up to us to take the risk, to build responsibly, and to ensure the next generation of Liberian women have access to finance," she said.

The Ecobank Elevate 2.0 program is designed to empower women-led businesses across Africa by improving access to finance, capacity building, and mentorship.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.