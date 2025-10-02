Liberia: 'Take Risks, Leverage Financial Systems'

Mrs. Caroline Klark, Managing Director of Conex Petroleum Service, has called on Liberian women entrepreneurs to embrace risk-taking and maximize access to financial systems designed to support their growth. She delivered these remarks on Friday at the launch of Ecobank Liberia's Enhanced Elevate 2.0 program held in Sinkor.

Klark, who previously served as Head of Commercial Banking at Ecobank Liberia and as Deputy Banking Officer at Guaranty Trust Bank Liberia, emphasized that financial inclusion requires more than lip service. According to her, institutions must continue designing systems that work for women while women themselves must take bold steps to use them.

"Men have always had audacity, and women need to become more audacious about our businesses and ideas. We must think about our logical next steps, scale up, and take advantage of the systems that now exist for us," she urged.

Sharing insights from her corporate journey, Klark cited Conex's acquisition of Total's assets in Liberia and Sierra Leone as a case study of how access to funding and willingness to take risks can transform businesses. She encouraged women to embrace the same mindset: "Access to finance was key. The owners dared to believe they had a plan, and they took the risk. That is the kind of audacity we need."

On transparency in banking, she likened dealing with financial institutions to visiting a doctor. "You can't go to the doctor and refuse to show what is wrong with you. If you hide critical details in your business plan, the bank will structure financing that doesn't work for you. Be honest with your account officer, because once the money is in your hands, you are responsible for it," she cautioned.

Mrs. Klark emphasized the importance of mentorship in empowering women entrepreneurs. She noted that hearing success stories from other women helps build confidence and reduces the fear of taking risks, especially when managing loans and running businesses.

She added that financial inclusion is not just about access but about redesigning systems to meet women's specific needs, something Ecobank has already done. The challenge now, she said, is for women to take advantage of these opportunities with courage and audacity.

Using a parable from her mother, she cautioned entrepreneurs to be truthful when presenting business plans to banks, stressing that transparency enables banks to structure financing appropriately. A dishonest plan, she warned, could lead to failure.

Klark concluded by urging women to start small, scale strategically, and use mentorship to uplift one another. "It's up to us to take the risk, to build responsibly, and to ensure the next generation of Liberian women have access to finance," she said.

The Ecobank Elevate 2.0 program is designed to empower women-led businesses across Africa by improving access to finance, capacity building, and mentorship.