Liberia: Man Arrested for Killing Cousin Over Bathroom Dispute in Nimba

2 October 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

The Liberia National Police (LNP), Nimba County Detachment, is investigating a 36-year-old man, Darlington Togbah, who was arrested on September 28, 2025, for allegedly murdering his cousin, 22-year-old Kelvin Togbah, in the Danluopa Community of Sanniquellie City, Nimba County.

According to the Crime Services Department (CSD), the incident occurred after Darlington returned home to find the family bathroom soiled, allegedly by Kelvin. A confrontation ensued between the two, escalating into a violent struggle. Darlington reportedly overpowered his cousin, striking him with stones until he succumbed to his injuries.

Family members told the police that Darlington suffers from a mental deficiency, while Kelvin reportedly had epilepsy, though no medical documentation has been provided to authorities.

The CSD noted that this tragedy mirrors previous incidents in Sanniquellie where individuals with mental or neurological conditions have been violently attacked. On February 2, 2025, 52-year-old Koo Nyanaman was allegedly killed by her 57-year-old sister, Lahyer Flomo, over accusations of witchcraft. The victim reportedly suffered from epilepsy, which her sister claimed was caused by a curse. Flomo reportedly admitted to planning the attack over time and is now facing legal proceedings.

Darlington Togbah has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial. However, some family members are appealing to authorities for leniency, arguing that Darlington's mental condition renders him unfit to stand trial. Meanwhile, members of the community have expressed concern over public safety and the possibility of a similar incident occurring in the future.

