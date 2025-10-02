Liberia: Nimba Administrative Building Gets Major Facelift

The Nimba Administrative Building, a landmark in Sanniquellie that has stood for nearly 60 years, is undergoing extensive renovations. The work, being carried out by the Executive Construction Company (ECC), includes re-roofing, office modernization, and the installation of fencing, with the aim of upgrading the facility to modern standards.

During a recent visit to the site, the Daily Observer observed that the building's roof had already been removed. Procurement and other official documents were found scattered and soaked, suggesting a rushed approach to the renovation. A female officer was seen trying to salvage the files, placing wet ones in the sun to dry.

The contractor, who declined to disclose the overall cost of the project, said the renovation is expected to be completed in December 2025. "The renovation covers the re-roofing, modernizing all the offices, followed by fencing," the contractor explained. "We were contracted to change everything on the building to a modern standard in line with present reality."

Nimba County, created in 1964 along with three others, saw Gabriel Fangalo serve as its first superintendent. Six decades later, questions remain about where county officials are being relocated during the renovation. The County's Public Relations Officer, Amos Gbanah, has so far declined to provide that information.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

When this reporter visited the site, Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono and her senior aides were absent. She did not respond to calls or text messages up to press time. Despite her absence, Supt. Gono has gained praise in some quarters for pushing development projects across the county. A post on the popular Facebook page "Nimba Future Generals" recently hailed her as the "Developmental Guru of Nimba," citing a series of initiatives under her administration.

Among the projects credited to her leadership are the construction of the Saclepea Civil Compound, Tappita Presidential Palaver Hut, Buutuo Civil Compound, the renovation of the 1959 Administrative Hall in Sanniquellie, and the superintendent's official residence. Still, residents complain that the financial details of these projects have not been made public, raising concerns about transparency.

"The superintendent and her staff are working, but we want to know the cost of these projects and the name of the contracting firm," said one Philip in Saclepea.

Some projects, such as the Tappita compound, appear to have been abandoned by contractors and left overgrown with weeds. The lack of published costs and contract details continues to fuel doubts among citizens about accountability in the county's development drive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Adding to the controversy, a dispute over land ownership between Superintendent Gono and Chief Robert Sehnean escalated earlier this year. Supt. Gono accused Chief Sehnean of selling public land, but the chief countered with his own deeds and openly challenged the accusation. The row triggered a sudden vote of no confidence in Chief Sehnean as head of the Nimba Chief Council, leading to his removal.

Many residents have denounced the move as politically motivated, describing it as a "witch hunt." Efforts to obtain clarification from the Ministry of Internal Affairs proved unsuccessful, as the ministry declined to comment on the matter.