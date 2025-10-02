Ghana: Parliament Committee On Information and Communications Pays Working Visit to Gmet and Other Agencies

2 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

As part of its oversight mandate, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Information and Communications has embarked on a working tour of agencies under its supervision.

The visit included the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET), the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE), and the Data Protection Commission

During the tour, each agency made a formal presentation to the committee, outlining their key achievements, ongoing projects, and major challenge.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Discussions centered on how these institutions can be better supported to deliver on their mandates.

Related Articles

Speaking to the media at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Chairman of the Committee and Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, Bandim Lamangin Abed-Nego, emphasised the critical need to equip GMET with modern tools and technologies.

He stated that accurate meteorological data is essential to national development and that GMET must be resourced adequately to deliver timely and reliable forecasts.

"GMET's operations cut across all sectors of the economy, from agriculture to aviation. It is therefore essential that the agency is given the support it needs to function effectively," Abed-Nego stated.

During their presentation, officials of GMET appealed to the committee to advocate for the agency to be granted authority status.

According to GMET, this would empower them to enforce regulations, improve their financial independence, and retain skilled personnel who are often lost to better-paying institutions.

"As Chair of the Committee, we will be recommending that government considers elevating GMET to an Authority status," he added.

He added that modernising GMET's infrastructure would significantly enhance the agency's forecasting capabilities and contribute to national planning and safety.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.