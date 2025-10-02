Ghana: Parliamentary Committee On Energy Rounds Up Monitoring Visit to Agencies in Power Sector

2 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Parliamentary Committee on Energy has rounded up its monitoring visits to agencies in the power sector with a meeting with the management of VRA at the Anwomaso Thermal Power Station (ATPS) and a technical tour of the facility.

Phase 1 of the plant was commissioned in 2024 with an installed capacity of 150 megawatts.

The CEO of VRA, Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo indicated that the phase II is expected to be completed by December 2025, which will bring on board additional 100 megawatts, totalling 250 megawatts.

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee and MP for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah expressed his excitement and pride that the project was executed by Ghanaian engineers.

