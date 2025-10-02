Nigeria: Showdown Glanton, Browne Go for Broke in Today's 'Chaos in the Ring' At Mobolaji Johnson Arena

Ahead of today's Independence Day boxing confrontation, tagged-'Chaos In The Ring' slated for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, headline fighters, Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne have been talking tough ahead of their cruiserweight clash.

The first of its kind boxing showdown in Nigeria organised by CEO Balmoral Group, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu in conjunction with British boxing legend, Amir Khan, is seen as Africa's biggest boxing extravaganza since the famed "Rumble in the Jungle" in 1974.

Marcus Browne (25-2, 16 KOs), a 2012 Olympian and former WBA interim light heavyweight champion, said the fight is another step in his mission to become a two-division titleholder.

"I'm fully loaded and I'm ready to press the trigger," Browne declared at the Lagos press conference.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Fans should expect power boxing, fireworks, and a statement for the cruiserweight division. This fight is sentimental for me, being Liberian, I feel at home in West Africa. I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I want to put on a show for Nigeria."

However, his opponent, Brandon Glanton, a heavy-handed American with a reputation for knockout power, has dismissed Browne's comments, insisting he is ready to impose himself in Lagos.

"I'm fully prepared. I've got great opposition in front of me, but I'm here to show myself," Glanton said. "People know I don't come to dance around the ring. Expect an explosive fight--I'm coming to show exactly who I am."

Meanwhile, organiser of the event, Dr. Adamu, described "Chaos in the Ring" as the biggest boxing showcase in Africa since Mohammed Ali versus Gerge Foreman.

"Our ambition is to stage a boxing spectacle that rivals Saudi Arabia's recent mega-events while highlighting Nigeria's unique energy and passion," Adamu said.

The undercard features a strong mix of local and international bouts, including Basit Adebayo vs. Tony Rashid for the WBO Africa Title, Emanuel Odiase vs. Idris Afini for the WBA Africa heavyweight crown, Dan Azeez vs. Sulaimon Adeosun in light heavyweight action, Yusuf Adeniji vs. Akimos Annang Ampiah in a featherweight clash, and Samuel Takyi vs. Fatiu Ijomoni for the WBO title.