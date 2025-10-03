South Africa: Global Sumud Flotilla Intercepted

Flotilla activists reported on October 1 that their vessels were being illegally intercepted and boarded by military personnel while the ships were 75 miles away from the Gaza coast.

At least 20 Israeli military vessels intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla while it was on its way to deliver food and medicine to the starved Gaza Strip. Flotilla activists reported on October 1 that their vessels were being illegally intercepted and boarded by military personnel while the ships were 75 miles away from the Gaza coast.

Israeli naval forces intercepted and boarded the Global Sumud Flotilla's vessel "Sirius", along with other boats, in international waters in violation of international law. There are 38 pro-Palestine activists from various countries aboard the vessel. Live-streams and communications have been cut off, leaving the fate of the participants and crew unknown at the time of this writing.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of over 40 civilian vessels carrying around 500 lawmakers, activists, journalists, and artists - the largest humanitarian aid flotilla ever organized. Key participants of the flotilla include climate activist Great Thunberg, actress Susan Sarandon, and "Mandla" Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela.

Before the interception, Israeli forces attempted to intimidate flotilla participants over radio. To these threats, Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila responded that the journey is protected under international law, and any effort to block it is not.

"We carry food, aid, water filters, crutches, baby formula, to people you have been starving to death," Ávila affirmed.