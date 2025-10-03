Liberia: India and Liberia Join Hands in Fight Against Drug Menace

The Embassy of India in Monrovia celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the Indian community and Liberian friends, highlighting his message of service, truth and nonviolence. The event also marked the conclusion of Seva Pakhwada, a fortnight of service that began on 17th September, the 75th birthday of Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, and culminated on 2nd October, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary (known in India as Gandhi Jayanti).

The highlight of this year's commemoration was a gesture of solidarity with Liberia's campaign against drug abuse. Bunty Pharmaceuticals of SBR Group of companies, an Indian pharmaceutical company based in Liberia, donated face masks and latex gloves to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Authorities (LDEA) to support their ongoing efforts against drug abuse.

Ambassador of India, H.E. Manoj Bihari Verma, in his remarks, observed that drug abuse is a global challenge with youth as its most vulnerable victims. He recalled that the Embassy has been privileged to partner with the LDEA through capacity-building programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scheme and reaffirmed the Embassy's commitment to further collaboration. "This thoughtful contribution by Bunty Pharmaceuticals is a symbol of our shared commitment to a healthier society," he said.

DCP Mr. Fitzgerald T M Biago, Officer-in-Charge of the LDEA welcomed the support, noting that protective equipment is vital for their frontline personnel in the campaign against drugs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During Seva Pakhwada in Liberia, the Embassy organised several activities inspired by Gandhiji's ideals of service, including a cleanliness campaign; honouring of Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) with safety kits; a yoga session for harmony of body and mind; and tree plantation under the #EkPedMaaKeNaam campaign.

Indian Missions worldwide are observing Seva Pakhwada with initiatives such as the Viksit Bharat Run and a range of awareness programmes. The observance emphasizes the values of seva (service), swasthya (health), and sankalp (commitment), all aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, marking the centenary of India's independence. A special focus was also given to the "Nasha Mukt Yuva" (Drug-Free Youth) campaign, which closely aligns with Liberia's own struggle against substance abuse.

The event concluded with the Ambassador's call to draw inspiration from Gandhi's message that the best way to find meaning in life is through seva - selfless service to others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Embassy expressed gratitude to SBR Group/Bunty Pharmaceuticals for their contribution and to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Authorities for their active participation in the programme.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.