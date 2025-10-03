Nigeria: Group Calls for Probe Into Independence Day Parade Disruption in Kano

3 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

A civic group, One Kano Agenda, has expressed concern over the disruption of Nigeria's 65th Independence Day celebration in Kano following the last-minute withdrawal of the state police command from the ceremonial parade.

Addressing journalists in Kano yesterday, the director general of the organisation, Abba Yakasai, described the incident as deeply troubling and urged the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding it.

According to him, the withdrawal -- announced less than 30 minutes before the ceremony began -- disrupted proceedings in Kano while other states conducted their events without incident. He noted that the development was not just a logistical setback but an act that undermined the spirit of independence.

"Independence Day is a solemn moment of reflection and unity. To have Kano singled out for disruption was an affront to the dignity of the state and to the collective meaning of the celebration," Yakasai said.

He further cautioned against the politicisation of security institutions, stressing that such actions risk creating unnecessary tension and eroding public confidence. He urged youths and residents of the state to remain calm, avoid division, and reject any attempt to use them for narrow political interests.

The group called on the federal government to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the police withdrawal and hold those responsible accountable. It also urged authorities to ensure that future Independence Day celebrations remain above politics and to rebuild public trust in security agencies by upholding professionalism and fairness.

Yakasai further commended Kano citizens for their resilience in ensuring the day was still observed. "The perseverance of our people proves that the true spirit of independence lies not in official parades but in the determination of Nigerians to stand united," he added.

The group also reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity, and progress, pledging to continue speaking out in defence of values that promote collective pride and national cohesion.

