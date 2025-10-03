Tanzania: Jane Goodall - Samia Hassan Pays Homage to a Renowned Primatologist

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed her heartfelt condolences following the death of a renowned zoologist, primatologist, researcher and a friend of Tanzania, Dr Jane Goodall.

Through her social media handle accounts, the Head of State praised Dr Goodall, as someone who pioneered work at Gombe National Park and transformed wildlife conservation.

Additionally, she said that the late Dr played a major role in placing Tanzania at the heart of global efforts to protect chimpanzees and nature.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"With great sorrow, I have received the news of the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall. A renowned zoologist, primatologist, researcher and a friend of Tanzania, Dr. Goodall's pioneering work at Gombe National Park transformed wildlife conservation, and placed our country at the heart of global efforts to protect chimpanzees and nature. Her legacy will live on," the President's statement read.

ALSO READ: OUT in inclusive education exchange with Germany

In July 1960, at the age of 26, Jane Goodall traveled from England to Tanzania and ventured into the little-known world of wild chimpanzees.

When Jane Goodall entered the forest of Gombe, the world knew very little about chimpanzees, and even less about their unique genetic kinship to humans.

Dr Jane took an unorthodox approach in her field research, immersing herself in their habitat and their lives to experience their complex society as a neighbor rather than a distant observer and coming to understand them not only as a species, but also as individuals with emotions and long-term bonds.

Her field research at Gombe transformed the world's understanding of chimpanzees and redefined the relationship between humans and animals in ways that continue to emanate around the world.