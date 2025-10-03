Rwanda: Renowned British Scientist Who Hailed Rwanda's Gorilla Conservation Dies At 91

Dr Jane Goodall, the British primatologist, anthropologist, and conservationist who transformed humanity's understanding of chimpanzees, has died aged 91.

Goodall, who has previously praised Rwanda's conservation of mountain gorillas, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, of natural causes in California, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed.

Throughout her life, Goodall dedicated more than six decades to studying wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania.

Her pioneering research, begun in 1960, revealed the rich social and family lives of chimpanzees, forever changing the way the world views animals and their connection to humans.

In a message she sent at the 2022 Gorilla Naming Ceremony, Goodall hailed Rwanda's success story of mountain gorilla conservation.

"We must thank the Government of Rwanda for the contributions that they've made to the protection of the mountain gorillas, a species that was not long ago listed as critically endangered, that is on the brink of extinction," Goodall said in a pre-recorded message at the Kwita Izina event on September 3, 2022.

"But there are now over 1060 individuals, and their status has changed to just endangered, which means we're not out of the woods yet, but still, it's a giant step forward. And it just shows what can happen if we work in collaboration to make this a safer world for our wonderful wildlife."

Goodall was the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and an advocate for conservation and animal welfare. She also founded the Roots & Shoots youth program.

Roots & Shoots Rwanda, part of the global network she created in more than 100 countries, continues her legacy by empowering young people to create local solutions for people, animals, and the environment.

She was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2002 and was an honorary member of the World Future Council. From 2022 until her death, she was on the board of the Nonhuman Rights Project.

During a 2013 visit to Rwanda, she met with officials from the Rwanda Development Board, park rangers, conservation students, and international organizations.

Goodall also toured Nyungwe National Park, where she expressed her commitment to return and continue working alongside Rwandans to protect chimpanzees and biodiversity.