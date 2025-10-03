Liberia: Supreme Court Halts All Proceedings Against Koffa, Others

The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered a temporary suspension of proceedings in the high-profile Capitol Building arson trial, halting all actions against former House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa and co-defendants until further notice.

The decision stems from a stay order issued by Associate Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, sitting in Chambers, following a petition from Koffa's defense team. Lawyers for the former Speaker are seeking a writ of certiorari, a legal instrument that asks the Supreme Court to review and possibly overturn rulings made by a lower court.

Earlier this week, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court "A" denied a defense motion to exclude prosecution evidence--sparking the appeal to the high court. Justice Wolokolie's order effectively freezes the trial until the Supreme Court convenes a conference on Thursday, October 2, at 3:00 p.m.

Former Speaker Koffa and his colleagues who are accused in the Capitol Building arson case

According to a court citation signed by the Supreme Court's Clerk, Cllr. Sam Mamalu, all parties have been summoned to appear:

"You are hereby cited to a conference with Her Honor... Meanwhile, you are ordered to stay all further proceedings and/or actions in the matter pending the outcome of the conference."

Defense lawyers argue that Criminal Court "A" mishandled evidentiary procedures and that only the Supreme Court can correct what they describe as a judicial misstep. The request for certiorari underscores the case's gravity, as such writs are typically granted only in matters raising significant constitutional or procedural questions.

The accused in the Capitol Building arson case leaving court on Tuesday, September 24, after court ruled against suppressing some of the pieces of evidence gathered against them in Capitol Building arson case

Background: The Capitol Arson Case

The Capitol Building arson case has become one of Liberia's most politically charged legal battles in recent years. The prosecution alleges that on December 18, 2024, an intentional fire was set inside the Capitol, causing extensive damage to the dome of the Capitol Building. Though no lives were lost, the incident disrupted legislative activities and sparked nationwide condemnation.

Former Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa and several others were later indicted on charges ranging from arson and criminal mischief to conspiracy, accusations they strongly deny. The defense maintains that the case is politically motivated and that the evidence presented so far lacks credibility.

The high court's intervention places the case in limbo, raising broader questions about judicial oversight, prosecutorial conduct, and political interference in Liberia's justice system. With one of the country's most prominent political figures standing trial, the proceedings have drawn intense public and media scrutiny.

