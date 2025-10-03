South Africa: Ramaphosa Demands Israel Free South African Activists Seized On Gaza Flotilla

Global Sumud Flotilla organisers say an estimated 443 flotilla volunteers are expected to arrive at Ashdod, in southern Israel, where they are expected to be 'processed under illegal detention'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 2 October, called on Israel to release the activists, including Nelson Mandela's grandson, on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), saying Israel's interception of the boats and abduction of the activists was a violation of international law.

Four South Africans were detained on Wednesday night. On Friday morning, their whereabouts remained unknown.

"The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region.

"On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.

"The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla. This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed...