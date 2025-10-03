Lesotho: LCA Embarks On Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign

...urges people to be vigilant online

...reiterates call for content creators to register

THE Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) has launched a cybersecurity awareness campaign aimed at promoting safe online practices and urging citizens to remain vigilant in the digital space.

Speaking at a media briefing at the LCA headquarters in Maseru this week, Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Goolam, said the campaign will place special emphasis on digital literacy and digital inclusion throughout October, in line with the global observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

LCA, which regulates broadcasting, telecommunications, and postal services in Lesotho, is responsible for licensing operators, developing the sector, ensuring consumer protection, and managing spectrum and numbering resources.

Mr Goolam said the initiative is aligned with the National Digital Transformation Strategy 2025-2030, a government plan designed to integrate digital technologies across public services and the economy to drive efficiency, accessibility, and economic growth.

"We are intensifying our efforts this Cybersecurity Awareness Month to educate people about online safety. We are collaborating with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, the Central Bank of Lesotho, Lesotho Mounted Police Services, the Internet Society Lesotho Chapter, and institutions of higher learning," Mr Goolam said.

He said while cybersecurity threats cannot be completely eliminated, awareness and education could significantly mitigate the risks.

"We will engage every sector of society by raising awareness on cybersecurity, enhancing digital inclusion, and promoting digital literacy."

The Digital Transformation Strategy focuses on broadband expansion, digital identity systems, and empowerment of youth and women. It also prioritises the development of robust digital infrastructure, strengthened cybersecurity frameworks, and policies on data protection and privacy in support of national objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Goolam further revealed that the Authority will celebrate its 25th anniversary on 13 November 2025. As part of the celebrations, the LCA plans to embark on a nationwide tree-planting initiative and roll out Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-related educational programmes, reinforcing its contribution to national development.

Meanwhile, LCA Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Advocate Thato Ponya, renewed the Authority's call for digital content creators and online news outlets to register with the regulator. He said compliance remains low despite repeated appeals, complicating monitoring efforts--particularly in cases where fake or anonymous accounts are used.

"We are aware of the content creators and online news outlets. Some have applied for registration, but many have not. We once again appeal to them to register with the Authority so that we can effectively regulate and monitor them," Adv Ponya said.