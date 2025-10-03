Somalia: UK and Somalia Host Human Rights Event At UN Human Rights Council, With Media Freedom in Spotlight

The United Kingdom (UK) and Somalia yesterday co-hosted an official side event at the ongoing 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva under the theme "Somalia's Human Rights Transition: From Country-Specific Mandate to Strengthened National Institutions and International Human Rights Mechanism."

The event featured addresses by the Somali Minister of Family and Human Development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi and the UK Ambassador for Human Rights, Eleanor Sanders. It drew a packed audience of member states, international organisations and civil society representatives. Among the invited panellists was Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary General of the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), who delivered a powerful statement on Somalia's human rights transition.

Osman acknowledged the progress Somalia has made, including the establishment of the independent National Human Rights Commission, the adoption of new laws and policies, and the development of a transitional roadmap for human rights. He commended the Ministry and Government for creating space for civil society engagement. He stressed that constructive partnership, not hollow lamentation, is the only way Somalia can advance towards a rights-respecting future.

At the same time, Osman warned that progress cannot conceal the stark realities of Somalia's human rights situation, particularly the crisis of media freedom. "The killing of journalists may have declined, but repression is evolving and expanding," he said. "Intimidation, arbitrary arrests, beatings, media bans, censorship, threats and both online and offline harassment against women journalists are now widespread and escalating across the country. Because of the deeply ingrained culture of impunity, those responsible for the murders of journalists over the past 15 years have escaped punishment, even though the UN Human Rights Council has been informed of these crimes year after year".

He pointed to the 1964 Penal Code, the revised 2020 Media Law and the Anti-Terrorism Law as examples of Somalia's antiquated and oppressive legal system as a significant barrier. These laws undermine the legitimacy of any human rights transition, he cautioned, which still criminalise journalism and restrict freedom of expression. "Journalists continue to be dragged before courts under draconian provisions designed to silence dissent. As long as these laws remain in force, media freedom will remain under attack and civic space under siege," he said.

The NUSOJ Secretary General called for urgent reforms, including the domestication of international human rights conventions and the extension of a standing invitation to all UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders. He particularly urged Somalia to allow visits by the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders and the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association to examine the situation first-hand.

Osman also expressed appreciation to the United Kingdom for its consistent leadership in advocating for the protection of human rights in Somalia at the global level. He concluded with a firm message: "When progress is made, we will commend it. We will not remain silent when violations persist and abuses occur. We will raise our voice, call it out and demand accountability."

The discussion in Geneva highlighted that while Somalia has taken essential steps on its human rights journey, the transition remains fragile and must be designed, perceived and implemented as a progressive one. Media freedom and civic space must be placed at the centre of reform efforts and the actualisation of the transition if the country is to achieve lasting protection of fundamental rights.