Somalia Reclaims Independent Oversight of National Human Rights Affairs

In a landmark decision, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has officially approved Somalia's request to resume independent management and oversight of its national human rights obligations, marking the first time the country has held full responsibility for this portfolio since 1993.

The historic vote, held in Geneva, Switzerland, signifies Somalia's growing international credibility and restores the nation's ability to self-administer its human rights mechanisms -- effectively ending the appointment of a UN-designated Independent Expert on Human Rights in Somalia, a position that had been renewed every two years for over three decades.

Somalia's delegation to the UNHRC, led by Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, the Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, hailed the outcome as a "major national victory for the Somali people".

"This decision is not just symbolic -- it represents the international community's recognition of Somalia's progress in rebuilding democratic institutions, protecting human rights, and fulfilling its global commitments," Minister Al-Makhzoumi said in a statement following the session.

The development reflects the country's ongoing diplomatic resurgence and follows other major milestones, including the lifting of the decades-long arms embargo and the historic debt relief granted earlier this year under international financial reforms.

Analysts say Somalia's return to independent human rights management demonstrates both confidence and accountability, signaling that Mogadishu is ready to take ownership of its internal governance and human rights agenda without external oversight.

The move is expected to strengthen Somalia's human rights institutions, improve coordination with the UN and regional partners, and pave the way for deeper reforms in justice, equality, and the rule of law.