Nigeria: Lassa Fever - NCDC Confirms 11 New Cases, 2 Deaths in 4 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 11 new cases of Lassa fever and two deaths across four states.

The new infections were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Kogi and Anambra States, a slight decrease from the 13 cases recorded in the previous week.

NCDC, in its weekly situation report for Epidemiological Week 37 (September 8-14, 2025) revealed that a total of 7,673 suspected cases and 895 confirmed cases have been recorded across 21 states and 106 local government areas from January to Week 37, 2025. Within the same period, 166 deaths have been reported, putting the case fatality rate at 18.5 per cent, higher than the 16.9 per cent recorded in 2024.

The centre noted that 90 per cent of all confirmed cases came from five high-burden states: Ondo (33%), Bauchi (23%), Edo (18%), Taraba (13%), and Ebonyi (3%), while the remaining 10 per cent were spread across 16 other states.

The report further highlighted that the most affected age group is between 21 and 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio 1:0.8.

While the overall number of suspected and confirmed cases in 2025 is lower than what was reported within the same period in 2024, the fatality rate remains a cause for concern.

NCDC confirmed that no new healthcare worker was affected in Week 37. It added that the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate response activities across all levels to curb the spread of the disease.

Lassa fever, an acute viral haemorrhagic illness, is endemic in Nigeria and typically peaks during the dry season. The agency has urged Nigerians to maintain good environmental hygiene, store food properly to prevent rodent contamination, and seek medical attention early when symptoms appear.