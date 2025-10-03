Nigeria: Lassa Fever - NCDC Confirms 11 New Cases, 2 Deaths in 4 States

3 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 11 new cases of Lassa fever and two deaths across four states.

The new infections were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Kogi and Anambra States, a slight decrease from the 13 cases recorded in the previous week.

NCDC, in its weekly situation report for Epidemiological Week 37 (September 8-14, 2025) revealed that a total of 7,673 suspected cases and 895 confirmed cases have been recorded across 21 states and 106 local government areas from January to Week 37, 2025. Within the same period, 166 deaths have been reported, putting the case fatality rate at 18.5 per cent, higher than the 16.9 per cent recorded in 2024.

The centre noted that 90 per cent of all confirmed cases came from five high-burden states: Ondo (33%), Bauchi (23%), Edo (18%), Taraba (13%), and Ebonyi (3%), while the remaining 10 per cent were spread across 16 other states.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report further highlighted that the most affected age group is between 21 and 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio 1:0.8.

While the overall number of suspected and confirmed cases in 2025 is lower than what was reported within the same period in 2024, the fatality rate remains a cause for concern.

NCDC confirmed that no new healthcare worker was affected in Week 37. It added that the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate response activities across all levels to curb the spread of the disease.

Lassa fever, an acute viral haemorrhagic illness, is endemic in Nigeria and typically peaks during the dry season. The agency has urged Nigerians to maintain good environmental hygiene, store food properly to prevent rodent contamination, and seek medical attention early when symptoms appear.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.