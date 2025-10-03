Nigeria: Lagos Police Begin Enforcement of Tinted Glass Regulations

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday commenced the enforcement of laws regulating the use of tinted glass on vehicles.

According to the Command, the exercise aligns with existing legal frameworks and directives from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Police said the move was part of efforts to "enhance public safety, curb criminal activities, and ensure compliance with road safety laws".

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement, urged vehicle owners without the necessary permit to take immediate action.

"Vehicle owners who are yet to register are strongly advised to obtain the approved Tinted Glass Permit at www.possap.gov.ng," http://www.possap.gov.ng,"

"Those who are not desirous of obtaining the Tinted Glass Permit are advised to remove such tints or replace the factory-fitted glasses with transparent ones, as legally provided by the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act 2004," she said.

The Command warned that vehicles found with tinted glass without the appropriate permit will be impounded, and their owners prosecuted.

The Lagos police image maker, while encouraging compliance, reminded motorists of the broader context of ongoing traffic regulations.

"The Command continues to enforce general traffic and safety regulations. Motorists are advised to always carry their essential documents and to cooperate with officers during lawful stop-and-search operations," she said.

In order to prevent abuse of the enforcement process, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh warned all field officers and their supervisors that the exercise must be conducted with utmost professionalism and respect for citizens' rights.

"Any officer found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary action, while their supervisory officer will also be held vicariously liable," he warned.

CP Jimoh further assured Lagos residents of the Command's commitment to fairness and accountability. "This enforcement is not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens but to guarantee everyone's security," he said, urging the public to cooperate fully with officers.

The Command also provided multiple complaint channels for residents to report any unprofessional conduct via dedicated phone lines and social media platforms.

The Lagos Police Command thanked residents for their ongoing cooperation and reiterated its commitment to making the State safer for all.