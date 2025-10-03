Nigeria: PTA, School Managers to Renovate Public Primary, Secondary Schools in Taraba

The Taraba State Government has announced that, from now to the next two years, funds for the renovation project of all public primary and secondary schools would be released directly to head teachers and principals of those schools and Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

The funds would be entrusted to the school managers to also handle construction of desks, fencing, construction of access roads among other projects in their school.

Suleiman Nyaja, the special assistant to Governor Agbu Kefas who stated this during an interview with journalists in Jalingo, said the decision was part of the administration's commitment to revamp education sector in the state.

"His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas held a strategic meeting with principals, head teachers of public schools and Parents-Teachers Association, and unveils immediate intervention plans.

"And this plan is part of his effort to strengthen the education sector through renovation of existing facilities, provision of desks, parameters fencing, construction of access roads to schools among others", he said.

According to him, the governor reaffirmed his dedication to improving public schools infrastructure, through both immediate interventions and long-term structural development.

"This direct release of funds to head's teachers and PTA's are meant for urgent projects and to further guarantee transparency and sustainability in our public schools " he added.

He stressed that, governor Kefas directed security agencies and traditional rulers to be included in the new PTA structure to ensure safer and better management of public schools across the state.

"Beside funds for renovations, roads, fencing and provision of quality chairs, there will also be tree planting, and training for teachers," he added.

According to him, Governor Kefas education policy in the state and payment of WAEC and NECO has boosted student enrollment.