Liberia: President Boakai Consoles Family of the Late Mrs. Linnie Kesselly, Recounts Her Immeasurable Contributions to Liberia

3 October 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C Koinyeneh

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has registered his deepest condolences and best wishes to the fallen former Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Mrs. Linnie Kesselly, who recently passed away in the United States of America. She passed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the President, in consoling the Kesselly family moments after Mrs. Kesselly's passing in a telephone chat with former Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Mr. Binyah C. Kesselly, Son of the deceased, cited the enormous sacrifices and tangible contributions Mrs. Kesselly made in the cause of the Liberian nation. The Liberian Leader also acknowledged Mrs. Kesselly's stellar humanitarian service as President of the Liberian National Red Cross Society.

President Boakai, now the Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party, recounted memories of the torturous formative days of the Unity Party, during which Mrs. Kesselly remained firmly by the side of her beloved husband, Dr. Edward Binyah Kesselly, Founder and first Standard Bearer of the Unity Party. Dr. Kesselly departed this world in 1993.

Concluding, the President prayed that God will guide, strengthen, and comfort the family in this hour of great loss not only to the Kesselly Family but to the Liberian nation as a whole.

