Nigeria: Work Day and Night to Complete Abuja-Keffi Expressway, FG Tells Contractor

The Federal Ministry of Works has directed the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Keffi expressway to expedite action on the project, even if it means working at night.

The Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, gave the order while inspecting the road on Thursday.

He said the directive was imperative to ease traffic on the road that has become a nightmare for commuters.

The minister explained that while 41 kilometres of the 43.6-kilometre road had been completed from the Keffi-bound section, the Abuja-bound stretch, which is just three kilometres, remained problematic due to flooding.

Goronyo said that the contractor had been fully mobilised and was doing his job, adding that the only problem raised by the contractor was the issue of traffic along that axis.

The minister said the contractor has been urged to try as much as possible to work at night when the traffic is less so that he would be able to complete the project within the specified period of time.

This, according to him, is because people coming from the Keffi, Nyanya axis are experiencing problems crossing to Abuja city.

He added, "We understood this balance, and we immediately directed the contractor handling this project to come and do some palliative measures.

"This is by providing a route where water can flow to have a good road for commuters plying the road to have easy access.

"However, we cannot do it in the afternoon or in the morning; so we directed that the contractor should concentrate on doing this job at night so that we will be able to finish it in time.

"This is so that people will have ease of travel; but let me say it very clearly that the contractor must ensure that he mobilised fully to this site to maintain this road."

Goronyo said that the measure was necessary because of the heavy traffic on that axis, as the ministry was not happy with the way and manner in which people were suffering on the road.

He said that the road was a very important arterial road, adding that people ought to have ease of movement along the corridors.

Goronyo said that there were a lot of civil servants plying the road, and the ministry was concerned about it; so the completion period should be within the time stipulated.

"That is why we, as a ministry, are here to assess the level of work that is ongoing here and then to also give clear directives.

"We don't want to see this hold up; we don't want to see this problem that is persisting on this road, and this must be done within the shortest possible time so that people will have ease of travel. That's why we're here.

"If you look at the time when we last came here on the directives of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the contractor has been able to push the job up to 50 per cent.

"You can see that we don't have any problem on the Keffi bound road because that road has almost been 50 per cent completed,"he said.

According to Goronyo, the major problem is with the Abuja-bound axis, which is just three kilometres.

He added, "That is why the ministry is now putting more efforts to ensure that it is completed and maintained so that there will be ease of travel."

