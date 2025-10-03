Nigeria: Delta Govt Donates New Buses to Warri Wolves, Delta Queens

To boost the morale of the state's premier football teams, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has donated four brand-new buses to Warri Wolves and Delta Queens Football Clubs.

Each club, currently competing in the nation's top leagues, received one Toyota Coaster bus and one Toyota Hiace bus.

Presenting the vehicles on Wednesday at Government House Asaba, the governor stated that the gesture aims to motivate the teams to enhance their performance in both domestic and international competitions.

Oborevwori explained that the donation was prompted by recent challenges faced by the teams, including travel issues due to aging vehicles. He noted that providing reliable and comfortable transport is part of his administration's commitment to sports development in the state.

"Delta State is excelling in sports across Nigeria, but we must continue to inspire our players to achieve even greater heights," the governor remarked. "I was informed that one of the teams encountered vehicle problems on the road due to the age of the vehicle. I immediately directed the procurement of two Coaster buses and two Hiace buses, one set for Warri Wolves and the other for Delta Queens."

He urged players and officials to remain focused and dedicated, highlighting that the state government consistently rewards excellence. "This is to motivate you. When you win matches and medals, we pay your bonuses promptly. We want you to keep striving, keep winning, and keep making Delta proud," Oborevwori added.

Head Coach of Delta Queens, Samson Keshi, and Team Captain, Owoeye Temitope, expressed their gratitude for what they termed an unprecedented gesture. They stated that such support had never been received before and assured that they would work harder to bring laurels to Delta State.

The donation is expected to enhance their logistics, boost morale, and improve overall performance as Delta continues to solidify its reputation as the sporting capital of Nigeria.