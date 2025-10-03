Nigeria: Oshiomhole Faults Pengassan for Shutting Oil Sector Over Dispute With Dangote Refinery

Former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress and lawmaker representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has faulted Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria's (PENGASSAN) decision to shut down government-owned oil organizations over its dispute with Dangote Refinery.

Amid its face-off with Dangote Refinery, PENGASSAN recently directed all its members to withdraw their services over the sack of at least 800 members of the union by the refinery.

The directive led to the closure of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) offices in Abuja on Monday.

The move consequently caused fuel scarcity as fuel queues surfaced at petrol stations in many parts of the country.

However, Oshiomhole has expressed disappointment with how PENGASSAN handled the dispute, saying that the issue should not have been escalated to a secondary level.

Speaking on Arise Television's 'The Morning Show' on Friday, the former NLC President, the union should not have shut down the oil sector in its bid to protect a group of workers.

He said, "What I'm not sure is right is the ease with which Ferguson resorted to escalating the manner to secondary level, what we call the secondary solidarity to a point of shutting down the oil sector. I think that, in seeking to protect a particular set of workers, you do not then risk the job of several other workers."

Oshiomhole argued that before a labour union can call for a national strike, there must have been an argument, or a fight with the government over an issue that affects all Nigerians.

"I don't have any proof, but my experience is that, before you shut the gate of NNPC, there has to be a fight. So when I saw NNPC gate effortlessly closed, all the other companies, government owned oil companies without any effort closed. I'm like if this were private employers, would they allow their companies to close without any resistance... I do not think so. So, why is everybody seemingly so helpless that we are at the mercy of anyone?" the former labour leader asked.

Oshiomhole contended that labour unions' operations are guided by the law, adding that before union leaders can go to the extent of shutting down the economy, the workers must see a valid reason to support their call.

"Before you take those measures, you are ready for a fight. And the workers for them to follow must see the linkage between their well-being and what is at stake, Oshiomhole submitted.

