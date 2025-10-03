Liberia: Cummings Decries Heightened Poverty, Craves for Bold Leadership to Tackle Drug Crisis, Economic Woes

Paynesville — The Political Leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, has expressed deep sadness over what he described as Liberia's lack of progress over the past decade.

Cummings asserts that conditions for the majority of Liberians, such as the ability to afford meals, tuition, and healthcare, have not fundamentally improved since 2015-2016, as nearly everything remains the same or even worsening.

Cummings contends that despite Liberia's abundant natural resources like iron, gold, and diamonds, the wealth only benefits a handful of people, leading to widespread poverty and hopelessness among the population.

While speaking at a forum organized by the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO) on Thursday, the ANC political leader said he is "worried and saddened" that despite the country's enormous natural wealth in iron, gold, diamonds, and even emerging minerals like lithium, most Liberians remain trapped in poverty while a tiny elite enjoys the benefits.

"Liberia is too rich in terms of resources for us to be so poor. The average Liberian is still struggling to eat, pay tuition or go to the hospital--conditions that have not changed in ten years," Cummings lamented.

He linked widespread hopelessness, particularly among young people, to the country's surging drug epidemic, warning that it could destroy the nation if left unchecked.

To tackle this, he called for governmental leadership to address the drug epidemic, by stopping drug importation and fostering economic growth to ensure all citizens can benefit from the nation's resources.

In addition to curbing the inflow of narcotics, he urged the strong need for rehabilitating those already affected.

"Only the government can stop drugs from entering Liberia. They must go after the big hands who profit from this trade," he said, stressing that tackling the crisis requires addressing both supply and demand.

On the supply side, he urged tougher border enforcement and prosecution of traffickers. On the demand side, he emphasized rehabilitation and vocational training to help young Liberians acquire skills and secure jobs.

Cummings argued that the drug crisis is inseparable from Liberia's weak economy, noting that "Hopelessness grows where there are no jobs, no skills, and no opportunities."

Cummings, a former Coca-Cola executive, returned to Liberia a decade ago following his retirement and entered the country's political arena. He ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2017 and 2023. Despite these setbacks, he has continued his humanitarian work through the Cummings Africa Foundation and remained active in political engagements. Recently, he met with several at-risk youth across Monrovia and pledged his commitment to supporting their rehabilitation.

He presented his vision of growing the economy by expanding business opportunities for Liberians, ensuring fair competition, and reforming the regulatory and judicial systems to attract investment while protecting local entrepreneurs.

"Think about our economy as a bowl of rice. We must make that bowl bigger, and guarantee that every Liberian has the right to put a hand in it," he said.

Cummings also underscored the need to empower local businesses, especially women traders, by ensuring government procurement prioritizes Liberians and financing is accessible.

He criticized corruption, bureaucracy, and unfair taxation as barriers holding back growth.

Although he refrained from personal attacks, Cummings acknowledged the political challenges he has faced, including smear campaigns and false accusations, saying such tactics only distract from Liberia's real issues.

The ANC standard bearer, among other things, reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for equality, opportunity, and a Liberia where natural wealth benefits the many, not the few.