Liberia, Serbia Strengthen Ties in Sports, Education, and Security

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has concluded a high-level official visit to the Republic of Serbia, securing a series of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across sports, education, trade, and security.

During her visit, Minister Nyanti held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić; Foreign Minister Marko Ðurić; Education Minister Dejan Vuk Stanković; Sports Minister Zoran Gajić; and Mr. Vladimir Orlić, Director of Serbia's Security Information Agency.

According to the Liberian Foreign Ministry, the visit followed an invitation from Serbia to finalize Liberia's participation in EXPO 2027 Belgrade, which the European nation will host.

Key Outcomes of the Visit

Sports Diplomacy

The statement noted that Serbia, recognizing sports as a vital tool for youth empowerment and peacebuilding, agreed to deploy a Serbian coach to support the Liberia National Football Team, facilitate training exchanges for Liberian athletes and teams, support school-level sports development and explore the establishment of a Sports Academy in Liberia.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

Serbia pledged to dispatch a trade delegation to Liberia in the coming months to explore opportunities in agriculture, health, infrastructure, and energy--areas aligned with Liberia's economic diplomacy and private-sector growth agenda.

EXPO 2027 Belgrade

A major highlight of the visit was Serbia's commitment to fully support Liberia's participation in EXPO 2027, covering design, construction, and furnishing of Liberia's national pavilion.

Others support include operational costs, logistics, transport of exhibits, and staff support (including travel, accommodation, allowances, translation, and health insurance), celebration of Liberia's National Day at the Expo, including travel and accommodation for senior officials, artists, and media, as well as public relations and digital promotional campaigns to spotlight Liberia on the global stage.

Both governments also agreed to promote cultural and sports exchanges between artists, musicians, and teams in line with EXPO 2027's theme.

Education and Scholarships

Serbia committed to awarding 20 new scholarships to Liberian students in key fields such as Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture, and ICT. Both sides highlighted the importance of academic exchanges in building Liberia's skilled workforce to support its transformation agenda.

Political and Multilateral Cooperation

President Vučić congratulated Liberia on its election to the UN Security Council (2026-2027) and pledged Serbia's support for Liberia's multilateral agenda, including advocacy for permanent African representation on the Council. Minister Nyanti also held discussions with Serbia's Security Information Agency on enhancing collaboration in peace, stability, and intelligence-sharing between the two countries.

A Strengthened Partnership

Minister Nyanti described the visit as "successful and encouraging," stressing that the agreements represent not just goodwill but actionable partnerships that will bring tangible benefits to Liberians.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue, regular high-level engagements, and the full implementation of agreements--promising stronger cooperation in youth empowerment, education, security, and global diplomacy.