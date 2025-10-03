Nigeria: NAFDAC Shuts Down Chinese Supermarkets, 8 Cosmetics Shops in Abuja

3 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Friday sealed two Chinese supermarkets and eight cosmetics shops in Abuja for alleged violation of Nigeria's food and drug regulations.

The affected supermarkets, located on Mike Akhigbe Way and Ebitu Ukiwe Street in Jabi District, were accused of selling unregistered food products labelled exclusively in Chinese, a breach of NAFDAC's requirement that all regulated products carry English translations for the Nigerian market.

According to a statement by the agency's Deputy Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Adegboyega Osiyemi, the action followed credible consumer complaints and surveillance operations carried out by its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with the Federal Taskforce on Counterfeit and Substandard Medicines and Unwholesome Processed Foods.

The operation was led by Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer, Mr. Musa Embugushiki.

At one of the outlets in Jabi, a foreign national reportedly denied that the shop was in operation, but NAFDAC said its enforcement team confirmed that unregistered goods were being sold.

In a related exercise, eight cosmetics shops within Wuse Market were also sealed for selling banned, expired and unregistered products, including aphrodisiacs and aesthetic medicines.

NAFDAC said some traders were disguising themselves as dermatologists and pharmacists to prescribe harmful products for body enhancement, skin whitening, and male sexual performance.

Among the confiscated products were Wenicks Capsules, Maxman Capsules, Boobs Enlargement supplements, Curvy Weight Gain products, Skin Whitening Gummies, Collagen, Royal Jelly, Glutathione Whitening Gummies, White Doll, Dr. Gallery Plus, Maiz Zaki Syrup, and other unapproved herbal mixtures.

The items, valued at over ₦170 million, were evacuated from the market.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the action was part of efforts to protect Nigerians from exposure to dangerous chemicals linked to health problems such as kidney damage, skin cancer, memory loss and irritability.

She urged Nigerians to buy only products registered by NAFDAC and advised foreign investors to ensure proper registration of their goods before marketing them in the country.

"We welcome legitimate trade partnerships from both Nigerians and foreign nationals, but we will not compromise on public health. Any act of selling unregistered or toxic products shall be met with strict regulatory action," Prof. Adeyeye said in a statement.

The agency also appealed to members of the public to report suspicious outlets or products to its offices nationwide.

