Liberia: Bomi Community College Launches Commercial Farming, First Midwifery Programs

The administration of the Bomi County Community College (BCCC) has announced its involvement into a commercial agriculture enrichment program intended to buttress government's support and financially empower students enrolled at the institution.

The college is headed by Dr. Zobong B. Norman.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa at his office in Tubmanburg on Thursday, October 2,2025, Dr. Norman pointed out that the college currently has a 27-acre cassava farm operating in the county.

He added that the college has commenced early preparation for the acquisition of a 100-acre farm land to also grow different kinds of crops, including cocoa.

Dr. Norman disclosed that produce harvested from the farm of the college would be sold and proceeds generated go towards filling in gaps that have not been captured under government's budgetary allotment to the college.

He stated that these proceeds could also go towards accommodation and scholarships for students and faculties.

Creating new revenue space

"Government cannot provide all the funding that we need and right now, we are going into commercial agriculture. We are continuing with vegetable production and animals' farming. We want to be able to produce crops and raise funds that will be able to pay for all our agriculture inputs and make some profits. The proceeds would be used for the development of the college or university in the future."

He maintained that the agriculture farming program innovation is intended to create a new revenue strain that would also address socio-economic challenges confronting the college and students.

Dr. Norman observed that government remains challenged with revenue allocations due to competing priorities and as such, the administration of the BCCC has implored this new strategy to alleviate some of these constraints.

"Our vision is to go into agro-business where we can efficiently do our agricultural projects or farming as a business and a way of making profit. If we go into this, including cocoa production, we think we will have a significant revenue strain that could go into infrastructure development-more classrooms or technology too."

Dr. Norman pointed out that some students from the agriculture department of the college are working on the 27-acre cassava farm and are receiving their just allowances.

Midwifery Program

Speaking further, Dr. Norman pointed out that the BCCC has partnered with the Ministry of Health to establish the first midwifery program in the western region.

The western region of Liberia is hosting Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu counties.

He added that the program was established in addition to the existing nursing program at the institution.

Dr. Norman said the midwifery program was introduced to help reduce the high rate of maternal mortality in the country. He noted that about 10 students have been recruited from each of the three counties in the region to form part of the midwifery program. "We need to help solve some of the health problems in this country. About 50 students took the test, went for interviews and we selected 30 for this program."

He stated that students enrolled in the nursing and midwifery programs at the college would be competent and qualified to compete with the counterparts from other universities and colleges across Liberia and other parts of the world upon the completion of their studies.

As evidenced by this, he disclosed that about 27 students (out of 29) who sat the Board of Nursing and Midwifery test, made successful passes due to the high academic standards at the college.

Research center

Dr. Norman furthered that the college has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Conservation International for the establishment of an agriculture research center at the BCCC.

He noted that the center would be fully equipped with modern equipment for students, lecturers and experts to learn and carry out research.

He stressed that feasibility studies have been completed and procurement of needed materials for the center is being finalized.

Tackling overstay in college

He added that an enrichment program has also been introduced at the college to enlighten high school students and graduates on the significance of education and career development, amongst others.

He disclosed that the curriculum of various departments at the college have been reviewed and regularized in keeping with contemporary times and the standards of the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE).

Dr. Norman added that as a result of the regularization and the holding of extra classes, students who overstayed at the college were opportune to graduate finally after completing their required credit hours.

He further pointed out that an internet connectivity and additional solar energy systems would shortly be installed at the college to enhance the studies and teaching of students and lecturers. He said new contemporary books and computers are now available at the college.

Dr. Norman, however, named inadequate budgetary support as a major factor confronting the college.

He noted that despite this challenge, authorities of the college remain committed to execute their assigned tasks and responsibilities, improve the welfare of both students and faculty staff and develop the college.

He used this medium to disclose that a road-map to transition the college to a university status has been finalized by his administration following the conclusion of stakeholders' consultations.

The new innovations being implored by the current management team at the Bomi Community College have helped to increase enrollment from 300 to approximately 800 students.