Liberia: India, Liberia Unite Against Drug Abuse On Gandhi Jayanti

Monrovia — The Embassy of India in Monrovia, in collaboration with the Indian Community and Liberian Partners, commemorated the 156th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with a renewed call for service, truth, and nonviolence.

This year's observance also underscored a shared fight against drug abuse, a menace affecting both nations.

The commemoration, which concluded Seva Pakhwada, a fortnight of service that began on September 17, the 75th birthday of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was marked by a gesture of solidarity with Liberia's anti-drug campaign. Bunty Pharmaceuticals of the SBR Group of Companies, an Indian pharmaceutical firm based in Liberia, donated face masks and latex gloves to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in support of its frontline operations against narcotics.

Indian Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Manoj Bihari Verma, stressed that drug abuse remains a global crisis with youth as its most vulnerable victims. He reaffirmed the Embassy's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the LDEA, noting past partnerships under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scheme.

"This thoughtful contribution by Bunty Pharmaceuticals is a symbol of our shared commitment to a healthier society," he said

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, Officer-In-Charge of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency(LDEA), welcomed the support, describing protective gear as essential for officers engaged in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

During Seva Pakhwada in Liberia, the Embassy organized a series of community-oriented activities reflecting Gandhi's ideals of service. These included a cleanliness campaign, the honoring of Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) with safety kits, a yoga session promoting harmony of body and mind, and tree planting under the global #EkPedMaaKeNaam campaign.

Globally, Indian Missions marked Seva Pakhwada with initiatives such as the Viksit Bharat Run and awareness campaigns, emphasizing the values of seva (service), swasthya (health), and sankalp (commitment). Special focus was placed on the "Nasha Mukt Yuva" (Drug-Free Youth) campaign, echoing Liberia's ongoing struggle against substance abuse.

The event concluded with a call from Ambassador Verma to draw inspiration from Gandhi's philosophy of selfless service: "The best way to find meaning in life is through seva service to others."

The Embassy expressed gratitude to SBR Group/Bunty Pharmaceuticals for their contribution and to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency for its active participation in the program.