Liberia Launches Sasa! Training to Combat Gender-Based Violence and Transform Communities

Monrovia — Liberia, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in partnership with Plan International and other stakeholders, concluded a five-day SASA! training in Montserrado County under the Liberia Women Empowerment Project. The initiative seeks to combat gender-based violence and shift harmful social norms through community-driven action.

More than 66 participants--including community leaders and activists from rural Montserrado--are attending the training. The program dedicates two days to the SASA! setup guide, followed by three days on the "Start" phase, the foundation of the model.

SASA!--a Swahili word meaning "Now," and an acronym for Start, Awareness, Support, Action--was developed in Uganda as a proven methodology to address power imbalances, reduce violence, and promote equality.

Participants are being equipped with practical strategies for local activism, leadership engagement, and institutional support to help integrate anti-violence measures into community structures.

"This is the start phase of the project, where participants are reflecting on how they use their own power--positively or negatively," explained one of the national master trainers. "Many are realizing that violence is not 'normal' but rooted in unequal power dynamics."

The SASA! model is structured in four stages:

Start Phase - building self-reflection and personal awareness of power.

Awareness Phase - highlighting the impact of violence in communities.

Support Phase - mobilizing families and neighbors to prevent abuse.

Action Phase - inspiring collective community-led solutions to end violence.

Facilitators emphasized that while change will take time, the training provides a strong foundation for lasting transformation. Over the next six to eight months, participants are expected to organize community activities and document their progress.

"We don't expect overnight results, but this process empowers activists and leaders to start shifting harmful norms," a facilitator said. "Safer families mean healthier relationships, more financial stability, and better opportunities for children."

Participants expressed gratitude to medica Liberia and its partners for the opportunity, describing the training as a milestone in their work against violence. They pledged to serve as ambassadors in their communities to foster meaningful change.

The program underscores the government's broader commitment to strengthening collaboration among communities, families, and institutions in building safer, more peaceful societies across Liberia.