Liberia: Paynesville FC Named Official Football Team of the City

Monrovia — In what city leaders hailed as a historic moment, Paynesville City Mayor Robert S. Bestman II has officially declared Paynesville Football Club as the "Official Football Team of the City of Paynesville."

The announcement was made during a meeting with Paynesville FC President Hilary Sackie, where Mayor Bestman emphasized the power of sports to unite communities and inspire civic pride.

"Today, we celebrate not just a football club, but a symbol of unity, hard work, and dedication that embodies the spirit of Paynesville," Bestman said, urging residents to rally behind their homegrown team.

Club President Sackie welcomed the recognition, promising that Paynesville FC would continue to serve as an inspiration to the city's youth.

"This motivates us to strive harder, build stronger community ties, and bring pride to Paynesville through football," Sackie remarked.

The declaration cements Paynesville FC's rise from a community-based outfit, originally founded as Reeves FC in 2008, to a first division club and 2023-24 Orange Knockout Cup champion.

In just over a decade, the club has climbed Liberia's football ladder earning promotion from the third division in 2016 to representing Liberia in the CAF Inter-Club tournament by 2024.

Mayor Bestman described the recognition as a call to action for citizens to support their local side in the national league.

"Just like cities around the world rally behind their teams, Paynesville must stand with Paynesville FC," he said.

For many, the milestone signals more than football. It highlights Paynesville's ambition to position itself as a hub for sports development, youth empowerment, and community pride.