Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Duro Michael Dies At 67

3 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Duro Michael, has passed away at age 67, triggering another round of mourning in the industry.

Nollywood producer, Stanley Ontop, announced the actor's passing in an Instagram post, lamenting that practitioners don't help each other in the Nollywood industry.

He further revealed that Michael died a few days ago after battling a terminal illness.

He wrote, "Nollywood actor Duro Michael has kicked the bucket. He died a few days ago after battling a terminal illness... may his soul rest in peace. Omo, it's well ooo. We no dey help ourselves in this Nollywood, and it's too bad... No synergy."

In 2022, Michael, who had been bedridden for a while, received ₦5 million in financial support from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin for his treatment, though his health later worsened. By 2024, he appealed to producers for financial help and more acting opportunities.

Michael featured in several Nollywood productions, including Midnight Love (2003) and The Guilty (2006).

