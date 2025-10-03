Nigeria: Exposing Six Facebook Pages Offering Bogus Loans in the Name of Nigeria's GTBank

3 October 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Muktar Balogun

Exposing six Facebook pages offering bogus loans in the name of Nigeria's GTBank

IN SHORT: Six Facebook pages are impersonating GTBank, a popular financial services provider in Nigeria, to offer users fake loans. But those looking for loans should apply via the bank's official channels.

The Facebook pages Gtbank Loan, Customer Care Service, Gtbank quick loans, GTBank Quick loan customer service, GtBank Loan and Customer Care Representative claim to offer loans to Nigerians.

The pages use the name and logo of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), one of Nigeria's most popular financial services providers.

A typical post from the pages reads: "Are you a GTBANK Old/New customers? Are you a business owner, self employed or a cooperate business. You can apply for the GTBANK NO WAHALA LOAN today to give your business the support it needs with our Low Loan interest rates."

The accounts ask interested users to contact them via Facebook Messenger, while promising low interest rates.

More posts offering loans can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But can these pages and their offers be trusted? We checked.

Fake pages with fake offers

There are several signs that the pages may be fake and out to scam unsuspecting users. First, their posts are poorly written, with odd punctuation and random capitalisation. Reputable banks would usually publish well-written content.

Second, all the pages in question were created in 2025. This is unusual for a bank that has been operating for over 30 years.

Third, the pages all have zero to 10 followers and they are not verified by Meta. A bank with hundreds of thousands of customers would most likely have more followers on social media.

We found the bank's official Facebook page, which was created in 2009. It has over 5.6 million followers and has been verified by Meta.

GTBank offers various kinds of loans, each with its own requirements. To obtain a loan, the bank directs clients to its website or physical branches. This means applicants shouldn't send direct messages to random Facebook pages, which could lead to identity theft and financial losses.

In a post on the social media platform X, the bank warned its customers not to disclose their personal and banking information to anyone online and to be mindful of fake pages run by fraudulent individuals posing as the bank.

More offers from the pages can be found here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
